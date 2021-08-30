From Banksy to the Ballet: Your Fall 2021 To-Do List

A roundup of the can’t-miss arts and entertainment events in L.A. this season

From Banksy to the ballet, the Rams to the Rolling Stones, here are the can’t-miss arts and entertainment events in Los Angeles this season.

Banksy: Genius or Vandal?

The traveling show is the largest collection of the British street artist’s work anywhere. Adding to the fun, it’s taking place in a secret location. banksyexpo.com, through Dec. 27.

A Garden Of Words: The Calligraphy Of Liu Fang Yuan

Check out the new Chinese Garden art gallery, and take in this exhibition of contemporary calligraphy from 21 ink artists. The Huntington, huntington.org, through Dec. 13.

Immersive Van Gogh

Van Gogh may not have intended for his masterpieces to be turned into 500,000 cubic feet of projections, in the old Amoeba Music building, but this exhibit promises to look great on Instagram. Sunset Blvd., vangoghla.com, through Jan. 2.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

A retrospective of the classic boomer band and its impact on art and culture takes the form of a trippy immersive journey—naturally. Vogue Multicultural Museum, pinkfloydexhibition.com, Sept. 3-Jan. 9.

Rip Curl WSL Finals

The top five waveriders of the season tackle SoCal’s famous break in the first-ever World Surfing League finals. Winners will be decided on a single day between September 9 and 17, whenever conditions are optimal. Lower Trestle, worldsurfleague.com, San Clemente.

Rams vs. Bears

Da Bears come to Inglewood for the first regular-season game with fans, in the city’s shiny new $5.5 billion sports venue. SoFi Stadium, therams.com, Sept. 12.

The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger may be 78, but he and the boys are still rocking—relaunching their pandemic-derailed “No Filter” tour. SoFi Stadium, ticketmaster.com, Sept. 17.

Rashid Johnson: Black and Blue

This show, from one of the art world’s hottest names, will feature “Bruise Paintings,” rendered in black and blue, referencing tragic and ill-fated elements of Blackness. David Kordansky Gallery, davidkordanskygallery.com, Sept. 18-Oct. 30.

John Legend

You may still be mad at Chrissy Teigen, but don’t deprive yourself of her husband’s dreamy, EGOT-winning voice. The Greek Theatre, lagreektheatre.com, Sept. 21-22.

The Other Art Fair

Sick of your wall art after being trapped indoors for months? Nab some work from independent and emerging artists at reasonable prices.

Barker Hangar, theotherartfair.com, Sept. 23-26.

Carved

Get your tickets early for this beloved annual event, featuring hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns along a one-mile forest path. Descanso Gardens, descansogardens.org, Oct. 11-31.

Ricky Gervais

The British comedian always spoke his mind when he hosted the Golden Globes. Imagine what he might say now. The Orpheum, ticketmaster.com, Oct. 20-23.

Get Out

Jordan Peele’s Oscar winner gets the full, live-orchestra treatment in the perfect Halloween venue—a 1927 Gothic revival movie palace. Theatre at Ace Hotel, laopera.org, Oct. 29-31.

The Obama Portraits

The official portraits of the former president, painted by hometown-artist Kehinde Wiley, and the former first lady, by Amy Sherald, make their West Coast debuts. LACMA, lacma.org, Nov. 7-Jan. 2.

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

Monkey (aargh, chimpanzee) around, and explore the legendary 87-year-old primatologist’s work with experiential activities and immersive displays. Natural History Museum, nhm.org, Nov. 7-April 17.

Paradise Blue

In its West Coast debut, this noir tale of a Detroit nightclub in the 1940s struggling to survive in a gentrifying neighborhood comes from Tony Award–nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau. Geffen Playhouse, geffenplayhouse.org, Nov. 9-Dec. 12.

Uncaged: The Untold Stories From the Cast of the Tiger King

If the Netflix doc didn’t provide you with enough intel on Joe Exotic, this live show featuring various people from the film—among them Saff, who lost an arm to the big cats—should feed the beast. The Wiltern, wiltern.com, Nov. 10.

Martha Graham Dance Company

One of modern dance’s finest groups returns with choreography set to Aaron Copland’s epic score Appalachian Spring. The Soraya, thesoraya.org, Nov. 19.

Cinderella

Rossini’s 1817 score is brought to life by rising mezzo-soprano Serena Malfi, with renowned basso cantante Ildebrando D’Arcangelo singing Alidoro. L.A. Opera, laopera.org, Nov. 20-Dec. 12.

