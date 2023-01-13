Ezra Miller Takes Plea, Probably Won’t Be in Jail for ‘Flash’ Premiere

Wayward “The Flash” star Ezra Miller pleaded to a trespassing rap and can stay out of jail if they can stay out of trouble

Looks like Ezra Miller won’t be serving jail time for breaking into a neighbor’s Vermont home last spring. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the Flash actor will appear in court Friday to accept a plea deal that includes a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail “for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass,” per the Vermont Superior Court. Two additional charges against Miller, one of them a felony burglary charge with a potential 25-year sentence, were dropped. The actor will also be on probation for a year, and pay a whopping $500 fine and $192 surcharge.

The guilty plea is a reversal of Miller’s position last fall, when they (Miller uses “they/them” pronouns, but according to some, not in private) pleaded not guilty to the break-in during a remote appearance at Bennington’s Superior Court on charges that, on May 1, they illegally entered a house in Stamford, Vermont and removed several bottles of liquor. “After collecting statements and reviewing surveillance footage, police charged Miller with felony burglary,” Variety reported.

Miller’s booze theft was perhaps the least controversial event in a string of recent incidents, several leading to criminal charges. The once-celebrated actor, who has played the Flash in several Justice League movies and was featured in last spring’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, has been on a downward spiral that deeply concerned many of the people around them over the past several years.

The performer’s string of troubling incidents includes a police search of their farm for a young mother and her three children, who officials worried Miller was shielding from child-protective services. Other Miller highlights include being charged with felony burglary of unoccupied dwelling; the time when a mother and her 12-year-old child asked for a temporary harassment prevention order against the actor, claiming they menaced them near their home; and when the parents of environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes sought an order of protection from the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court, alleging that Miller used drugs and violence to manipulate her.

The actor also chalked up one arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment after Miller rushed a couple singing a karaoke duet at a bar, one police detention for injuring a woman at another bar by allegedly throwing a chair at her head, and one restraining order (later retracted) from a couple who said Miller burst into their bedroom and screamed violent threats.”

Miller’s latest legal development comes roughly a month after Warner Bros. announced the release date for The Flash had been moved up a week to June 16, 2023. Despite the seeming implosion of the nonbinary actor’s mental health, and their increasing tendency toward violent and cult-leadery behavior, Miller has apparently turned in a performance that’s got test audiences excited. As Screen Rant reported last summer, the Andy Muschietti-directed DCEU film has been going over incredibly well with early viewers. And, as Warners has already shown, they’re quite willing to stand by their embattled star even while nixing streaming fare like Batgirl, none of whose talent had repeatedly attacked and choked women.

Miller reportedly entered treatment in August for “complex mental health issues,” issuing a statement in which they said: “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Avoiding jail time in order to walk the red carpet for The Flash would seem to be a highly productive, not to mention lucrative, move for Miller, who has yet to comment on their mental health following rehab.

