The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards are set to air on September 19, 2021—will the creators and casts of your fave shows be in the house?
On Tuesday morning, Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who became the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys at the same ceremony in 2020, announced the nominees. Ted Lasso fans will be pleased with nods for the Apple TV fish-out-of-water charmer in both outstanding comedy series and lead actor for Jason Sudeikis. Michaela Coel’s Golden Globes-snubbed limited series I May Destroy You walks away with multiple nods, and a pair of more recent HBO faves—Hacks and Mare of Easttown—snagged nominations for both outstanding series and lead actress (Jean Smart and Kate Winslet, respectively).
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Outstanding comedy series
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO)
“Hacks” (HBO)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“PEN15” (Hulu)
“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
“Black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” (NBC)
William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO)
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO)
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Blackish” (ABC)
Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS)
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” (Hulu)
Outstanding drama series
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Bridgerton” (Netflix)
“Pose” (FX)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“The Boys” (Amazon Prime)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (HBO)
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” (Netflix)
Outstanding limited series
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
“I May Destroy You” (HBO)
“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” (HBO)
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Ewan McGregor, “Halston” (Netflix)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (HBO)
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)
Outstanding reality-competition program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“The Voice” (NBC)
“Nailed It!” (Netflix)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
Outstanding variety talk series
“Last Night Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Conan” (TBS)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
