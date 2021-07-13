Did your favorite shows make the cut?

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards are set to air on September 19, 2021—will the creators and casts of your fave shows be in the house?

On Tuesday morning, Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who became the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys at the same ceremony in 2020, announced the nominees. Ted Lasso fans will be pleased with nods for the Apple TV fish-out-of-water charmer in both outstanding comedy series and lead actor for Jason Sudeikis. Michaela Coel’s Golden Globes-snubbed limited series I May Destroy You walks away with multiple nods, and a pair of more recent HBO faves—Hacks and Mare of Easttown—snagged nominations for both outstanding series and lead actress (Jean Smart and Kate Winslet, respectively).

Check out the full list of nominees below.