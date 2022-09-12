Meanwhile, Netflix’s South Korean survival drama, ”Squid Game,” is seeking more Emmy history at the awards on Monday night

Succession will try to continue its winning ways at today’s 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, including capturing the outstanding drama series award for its second consecutive season.

The HBO series about a well-to-do family that owns a global media company won the outstanding drama series Emmy in 2020, but no new episodes aired during last year’s eligibility period.

Succession won for best television series—drama at the Golden Globe Awards, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the SAG Awards and outstanding producer of episodic television-drama at the Producers Guild Awards, those awards’ equivalent of the Emmys’ outstanding drama series, earlier this year.

Succession has seven nominations in acting categories — two each for lead in actor in drama series and supporting actress in a drama series and three for supporting actor in a drama series — three for outstanding directing for a drama series and one for outstanding writing for a drama series.

Succession won for outstanding casting for a drama series at last Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The outstanding casting for a drama series winner has gone on to win for best drama series five of the past seven years.

Netflix’s South Korean survival drama Squid Game is seeking more Emmy history. After becoming the first non-English-language series to be nominated for outstanding drama series it is attempting to become the first to win in the category.

Squid Game was also nominated for the outstanding drama series equivalents at the Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards and Producers Guild Awards, the only program besides Succession to accomplish that feat.

Squid Game is among three series in the field to have received nominations for their first seasons along with the Apple TV+ science fiction psychological thriller Severance and Yellowjackets, the Showtime drama about a New Jersey high school soccer team whose flight bound for a national tournament in 1996 in Seattle crashes in the Canadian wilderness.

Euphoria is also a first-time nominee with the HBO teen drama receiving a nomination in its second season.

Two of the nominees have ended their runs — AMC’s Better Call Saul, after six seasons and 63 episodes and Netflix’s Ozark after four seasons and 44 episodes. Better Call Saul has been nominated in each season of its run and Ozark in each of its final three seasons, but neither has won.

The Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things is a nominee for the fourth time in its four seasons, also seeking its first victory.

The field of eight is equally divided between series from cable networks and streaming services. There are no nominees from a broadcast network for the third consecutive year. This Is Us is the only series on a major broadcast network to be nominated in the category since 2012, receiving nominations in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The NBC family drama failed to receive a nomination for its final season, which concluded in May.

A series from a broadcast network has not won since Fox’s 24 in 2006.

There were no new episodes released of last year’s winner, the Netflix drama about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown, during the eligibility period, June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022.

Last year’s outstanding comedy series winner Ted Lasso is seeking its second victory in its two seasons. The Apple TV+ soccer comedy won the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the SAG Awards and for outstanding producer of episodic television — comedy at the Producers Guild Awards.

The only other past winner in the field is Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the 2018 winner and a four-time nominee.

The two first-year series in the field are the only nominees without previous nominations in the category — ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Abbott Elementary is seeking to become the first winner from a broadcast network since 2014 when ABC’s Modern Family won for the fifth consecutive year.

Abbott Elementary won for outstanding casting for a comedy series at last Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The outstanding casting for a comedy series winner has gone one to win for best comedy series seven consecutive years.

HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm received its 10th nomination in its 11-season run. It has never won. Its first season was the only time it failed to be nominated.

The other nominees are HBO’s Barry and Hacks and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

Four of the eight nominees are from cable networks, including three from HBO, three from streaming services and one from a broadcast network.

Hulu received three nominations for best limited or anthology series — Dopesick, The Dropout and Pam & Tommy.

Rounding out the category were Netflix’s Inventing Anna, which stars Anna Chlumsky as a reporter investigating an Instagram-legendary German heiress (Julia Garner) who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene and their money, and The White Lotus, HBO’s satirical comedy-drama about the lives of the staff and guests at a tropical resort in Hawaii.

Jeremy Strong, the 2020 winner for outstanding lead actor in a drama series is nominated again, as is Succession castmate Brian Cox, who is seeking his first Emmy since 2001 when he won for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie for his portrayal of Nazi leader Hermann Goering in the two-part TNT miniseries Nuremberg.

Jason Bateman is nominated for the fourth time Ozark’s four seasons, seeking his first acting Emmy on his seventh nomination. His only Emmy came in 2019 for outstanding directing in a drama series for Ozark.

Bob Odenkirk was nominated for the fourth time in Better Call Saul’s six seasons. His only Emmys came for writing for Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show.

Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game and Adam Scott of Severance are both first-time nominees.

Three of the nominees for outstanding lead actress in a drama series are from series that concluded their runs in 2022 — Jodie Comer, the 2019 winner, and her Killing Eve castmate Sandra Oh, and Laura Linney from Ozark. The acting nomination is the 10th for Oh, who has never won an Emmy.

The other nominees are Euphoria star Zendaya, the 2020 winner for her role as a teenage drug addict who is fresh out of rehab and struggling to find her place in the world, and first-time nominee Melanie Lynskey from Yellowjackets and Reese Witherspoon from Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Jason Sudeikis is seeking his second consecutive victory for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for the title role in Ted Lasso.

Two other nominees are also past winners for their current roles, Donald Glover of FX’s Atlanta and Barry star Bill Hader.

Martin Short and Steve Martin were both nominated for Only Murders in the Building. Martin has not won an Emmy since his first nomination in 1969 as part of the writing team for the CBS variety show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

Nicholas Hoult received his first career nomination for his portrayal of Russian Czar Peter III in Hulu’s The Great.

Jean Smart, who won last year’s outstanding actress in a comedy series Emmy for her portrayal of legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in Hacks, is also among this year’s nominees, along with another past winner nominated for the same role, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, the 2018 winner.

Kaley Cuoco is also nominated for the second consecutive year for her title role in HBO’s The Flight Attendant.

The Great star Elle Fanning and Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary are both first-time acting nominees. Brunson also received producing and writing nominations for creating Abbott Elementary.

Issa Rae received her third nomination for her starring role in HBO’s Insecure, which concluded its five-season run Dec. 26. She has received eight Emmy nominations — four each for acting and producing, including for producing HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is one of Monday’s two nominees for outstanding variety sketch series, along with NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan were both nominated for their leading roles in a limited or anthology series for Pam & Tommy.

James will compete for the lead actress prize with Toni Collette for HBO’s The Staircase, Julia Garner for Inventing Anna, Sarah Paulson for FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story, Margaret Qualley for Netflix’s Maid and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout.

Nominated along with Stan in the lead actor category were Colin Firth for HBO’s The Staircase, Andrew Garfield for FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, Oscar Isaac for HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage and Himesh Patel for HBO’s Station Eleven.

VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, the winner the past four years for outstanding competition series, was nominated again, its sixth consecutive nod. Bravo’s Top Chef was nominated for the 16th consecutive year and NBC’s The Voice for the 11th consecutive year.

CBS’ The Amazing Race was nominated for the 19th time in the 20 years the category has existed. It was nominated in each of the first 17 years, was not eligible in 2020 because CBS did not air a new season during the eligibility period, but nominated again last year. It is a 10-time winner, including each of the first seven.

The Netflix baking series Nailed It! was nominated for the fourth consecutive year, while the sixth nomination went to the Amazon Prime Video dance competition Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson will host the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles which will be broadcast live by NBC beginning at 5 p.m. and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Awards will be presented in 25 categories.

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will receive the Governors Award in recognition of its efforts to promote gender balance and foster inclusion throughout the entertainment industry.

The institute was founded in 2004 by the Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis. It is the only research-based organization working collaboratively within the entertainment industry to create gender balance, advocate for inclusion and reduce negative stereotyping in family entertainment media.

The Governors Award honors an individual, company or organization that has made a profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television.

