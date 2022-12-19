Twitter Users Tell Elon Musk to Quit as CEO in His Own Poll

Hell no, said Twitter users when Elon Musk asked if he should remain CEO amid policy changes and critic bans

In a self-abusive poll (or maybe just a bold troll), Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers whether he should step down as CEO of the social media monster on Monday. In response, a majority of his 122.1 million followers voted that he should resign his role as Twitter Commander by 57.5 to 42.5 percent—which would represent a powerful mandate in any election.

While Musk has shown that he doesn’t mind making up Twitter Law as he goes, the SpaceX/Tesla chief did promise, “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

It remains to be seen if Musk will accept Musk’s resignation.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

But as news of Musk potentially stepping away from Twitter spread, Tesla stocks briefly rebounded on Monday, leading Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives to note, “From the botched verification subscription plan to banning journalists to political firestorms caused on a daily basis, it’s been the perfect storm as advertisers have run for the hills and left Twitter squarely in the red ink potentially on track to lose roughly $4 billion per year we estimate. More red ink means funding gaps causing Musk to sell more Tesla stock which has been used as his own personal ATM machine since this saga began in April.”

On Sunday, one day after Musk instituted in a now-deleted tweet a hardcore policy of suspending user accounts for “free promotion of certain social media platforms,” aka linking to competitor platforms Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.) he took a hard right and reversed that policy after some heavy backlash, Deadline reports.

The updated, more relaxed rule is “adjusted to suspending accounts only when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors, which essentially falls under the no spam rule,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Musk later announced, “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.”

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk has been on something of a tear lately. Last Thursday the self-proclaimed free speech defender decided to ban a scrum of journalists from Twitter, claiming they were giving unknown bad guys his personal location by tweeting or otherwise writing about the @ElonJet account that tracked his private plane, which Musk also banned last week.

While the company has offered no official explanation as to why it suspended the reporters’ accounts, Musk maintains they were putting him at risk, citing an attack by a “crazy stalker” on the streets of Los Angeles.

“Last night,” he claimed in a tweet on December 14, “a car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.”

You would think Musk would have gotten in touch with local law enforcement, facing such a threat, but the Los Angeles Police Department says no report was ever made.

More damningly, Gizmodo reports that, “open-source intelligence researchers have located where the video was taken, noting it was nowhere near an airport and roughly a day later than any flight by Musk’s private jet.”

Elon, the people have spoken.

