Elon Musk’s Kid Changes Name in Bid to Cut Ties with Dad

”I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” says Vivian, formerly Xavier

Someone’s mad at Dad—even if he does happen to be the richest man on earth.

Xavier Musk—whose mother is Justine Wilson, the first wife of the SpaceX and Tesla boss—has filed legal documentation to change both her first and last name, as well as to declare her gender identity as female (Xavier was born male), reports TMZ.

The 18-year-old’s new name is Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The name change is very directly and pointedly because of her father, Elon Musk. As stated in court documents, the reason for the change is, “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk has posted tweets complaining about pronouns in the past, although he’s said he supports the transgender community.

Musk has seven children.

Musk had five boys with Wilson—twins Griffin and Vivian, 18, and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai, born in 2006.

The couple lost their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, to SIDS at 10 weeks.

He also has two children with electronic musician Grimes, née Claire Boucher. Son X Æ A-12, who just turned two and goes by X for short, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born earlier this year and goes by Y.

In a 2013 interview, Musk opened up about being a parent, saying he balanced running his companies and fathering “with great difficulty.” He added that he hoped his children would get to do things he may not, like “travel to other planets and perhaps even see a sell-sustaining base on Mars.”

He has also said, at the 2016 Code Conference, “Of anything in my life, I would say kids by far make me the happiest.”

