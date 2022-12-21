Elon Musk’s ‘Crazy Stalker’ is Victim, Not Suspect: Pasadena Police Report

Elon Musk blamed a “stalker” when he banned reporters and changed policy at Twitter, but cops list his security man as the possible perp

Tesla/SpaceX chief and Twitter Commander Elon Musk told a tale of a “crazy stalker” who went after his son as an excuse to ban journalists from his platform and to hand down hair-trigger policy changes only to quickly reverse them, but the first and only police report on the incident lists Musk’s security agent as the suspect in a vehicle assault, and the so-called stalker as his victim.

According to a December 20 press release from the South Pasadena Police Department (via Insider), on Dec. 13 at around 9:51 p.m. cops arrived at the 700 block of Mission Street “for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle.” There, an officer “located the victim, a 29-year-old male from Connecticut.”

The Connecticuter told police he had exited the 110 freeway and stopped in a parking lot to use his phone “when another vehicle pulled directly in front of him, blocking his path.” The driver of the offending vehicle—identified by SPPD on Dec. 15 as a member of Musk’s vast security apparatus—then exited his ride “and approached the victim, accusing him of following him on the freeway.”

Next, according to the victim’s account, as Musk’s agent was leaving the parking lot “he struck the victim with his vehicle.” Musk’s man, however, did not stick around to give the police his own run-down of the events.

“When the officer arrived on scene,” the report states, “the suspect had already left the area.”

Although the surly driver was later ID’ed as a Musk man, the police note, “At no time during the incident did the victim identify the suspect or indicate the altercation was anything more than coincidental.”

This account is a far cry from Musk’s take on what occurred. Cops say that Musk wasn’t there, but that did not stop him from claiming publicly that the victim was a desperate maniac who leapt Martin Riggs-style onto a vehicle carrying X Æ A-Xii, his son with singer Grimes.



On Dec. 14, his nibs tweeted, “Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.”



Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Of course, the only official record of the incident is the one given by victim of the South Pasadena report, because it seems neither Musk nor any of his representatives ever made one of their own—strange move if an heir to Musk Spaceship-EV-Twitter empire was put in harm’s way, but the Los Angeles Police Department has already said that Musk has made no report although the department has said it is aware of an incident and that its Threat Management Unit is in contact with Musk’s people.

Musk will also have ample opportunity to share his version of events with the South Pasadena police should he choose to avail himself. As The Guardian reports, a city spokesperson said the department is contacting Musk’s team in hopes of getting statements from all involved. Detectives are also reviewing video footage of the incident, which should be easy enough since, as the police note, “It appears that each party captured video during the dispute.”



Indeed Musk—who got rid of all those pesky journalists and the @ElonJet account that tracked his private airplane travel citing security fear and claiming he’d been doxxed and made vulnerable to “assassination”—posted video of the victim, his car, and his license plate, asking for help from his millions of followers to identify the man.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

The Washington Post did identify him, using Musk’s video.

The car’s renter, Brandon Collado, confirmed his identity to the Post and said he is an Uber Eats driver.

He also “acknowledged he has an interest in Musk and the mother of two of Musk’s children, the musician known as Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.” Grimes lives in a house near the parking lot where the incident occurred.

Collado “also made several bizarre and unsupported claims, including that he believed Boucher was sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts; that Musk was monitoring his real-time location; and that Musk could control Uber Eats to block him from receiving delivery orders. He said he was in Boucher’s neighborhood to work for Uber Eats.” Okay, that’s not great. But whatever Collado’s situation, the world outside Twitter does not run on the private law that Musk enjoys within his imperial and increasingly greasy social media monster. The forever self-proclaiming free speech hero—who might be doing himself a favor and resigning in short order—has promised to “take legal action” against various people/entities with regards to the whole privacy hullabaloo. But it will be interesting to see what legal moves the young man from Connecticut may choose to make.

