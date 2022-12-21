Elon Musk Seeks Own Replacement CEO After Twitter Users Say Resign

Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked users if he should remain in charge, was soundly told to be on his way, and now he’s looking for the new boss

Elon Musk is apparently staying true to his word and obeying the will of the vast majority of Twitter users who voted for him to resign as CEO of the social media platform in a poll he published himself on Monday.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” Musk tweeted shortly after the results came in, showing that 57.5 percent of 17 million respondents said “Yes” when Musk posted, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

It’s perhaps not surprising that the Tesla and SpaceX boss would be willing to step down as Twitter Commander. Since taking over, perhaps accidentally, for $44 billion in October, Musk seems not to have enjoyed himself at all. His Twitter dallying sent Tesla stock plummeting, cost him his title as world’s most monied person, and drove him to withhold rent on Twitter headquarters and other offices like some kind of spoiled squatter.

He has also banned journalists from the platform, claiming they were endangering him while insinuating he could be a target for “assassination,” told outlandish tales of a “crazy stalker” that he never reported to the police, and issued hair-trigger policy changes he was later forced to rethink. So it stands to reason that Musk, having stepped in it, would prefer to return to life as a champion troll.

But if Musk did step away from the prow of his social media monster, whomsoever could shoulder that burden?