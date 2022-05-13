Elon Musk Halts Twitter Deal to Investigate Fake Accounts

”Still committed to acquisition,” Musk tweeted, but first he wants to make sure that the platform isn’t just a haven for mindless spambots

Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” while Musk looks to verify Twitter’s claim that fake or spam accounts made up for less than five percent of its “monetizable daily active users” during the first quarter, according to Reuters.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

“Still committed to acquisition,” he tweeted three hours later.

Musk has said that removing spambots would be a top-shelf priority of his at Twitter.

Meanwhile at Twitter, two key executives were fired this week and hiring paused as the company tries to reign in spending.

If Musk does take the company, he said earlier this week that he would reverse the ban on Donald Trump, although he would prefer “a less divisive candidate” in the next presidential election.

For his part, Trump said Friday that Musk is never going to buy the platform anyway—not at “such a ridiculous price.”

Musk also joined the fray in the conservative culture war against Disney, backing Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) proposed legislation that would limit copyright protection, the New York Post reports. If passed, it would strip the copyright protecting Disney’s Mickey Mouse.

Musk tweeted on Thursday, “Current copyright law in general goes absurdly far beyond protecting the original creator.”

