Elon Musk and Grimes Break Up, Sort Of

The parents of X Æ A-Xii are ’semi-separated,’ according to the billionaire crypto enthusiast

Good news, available humans! The world’s second-richest pretend astronaut, Elon Musk, has announced he’s pretty much single after three years and one child with Canadian singer-songwriter Claire “Grimes” Boucher.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” the Space X founder and Tesla boss tells Page Six.

The pair will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii (X Ash A 12), but the explorer-inventor-entrepreneur-cryptocurrency enthusiast explains that tending to his burgeoning career has made cohabitation a little tricky.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk says. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The civility of the situation may be refreshing change for Musk, whose relationship with Amber Heard had her ex, Johnny Depp, threatening to perform some very elective surgery on the billionaire.

While there are certainly untold hoards of singles revving up to move in on the now somewhat eligible catches, Azealia Banks was first out of the gate, but her sites are set on Grimes, not Musk. Banks famously picked a feud with the Space man in 2018 when she claimed she was summoned to the Musk-Grimes household to collaborate on music, only to be left alone with her suspicions about ulterior motives behind the invite—which she voiced publicly.

Banks took to her Instagram Story when the news broke, posting the Page Six headline and writing, “OK girl, can we finally make those darn songs now that apartheid Clyde is out of the way? We were really supposed to eat those bitches up.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.