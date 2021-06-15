Clever pop-up series entertained us through the pandemic by setting up massive parking-lot screens inspired by classic American drive-in movie theaters. In 2021, more traditional outdoor movie series are joining them, with picnic and even poolside formats.

Please check with event organizers for cancellations or schedule updates.

Hollywood & Griffith Park

The ultimate authority in outdoor movies is back with outdoor screenings at Hollywood Forever plus some drive-in screenings at the Greek.

June 18, 7 p.m. Thelma and Louise

June 19, 7 p.m. The Muppet Movie

June 26, 7:15 p.m. Priscilla Queen of the Desert

July 3, 7:15 p.m. Dazed and Confused + Fireworks

July 4, 7:15 p.m. Dirty Dancing + Fireworks

July 10, 7:15 p.m. Silence of the Lambs

July 17, 7:15 p.m. The Addams Family

July 24, 7:15 p.m. Pulp Fiction

July 31, 7:15 p.m. The Wizard of Oz

West Hollywood

July 4, 8 p.m. Dirty Dancing

July 5, 8 p.m. The Goonies

July 6, 8 p.m. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

July 7, 8 p.m. Thelma and Louise

July 8, p.m. The Big Lebowski

July 9, 8 p.m. The Fifth Element

July 10, 8 p.m. Ten Things I Hate About You

July 11, 8 p.m. Coming to America

July 12, 8 p.m. Love Actually

July 13, 8 p.m. Pulp Fiction

July 14, 8 p.m. Breakfast at Tiffanys

July 15, 8 p.m. Grease

July 16, 8 p.m. Kill Bill Vol. 1

July 17, 8 p.m. Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Arc

July 18, 8 p.m. Bridesmaids

July 19, 8 p.m. Ghost

July 20, 8 p.m. Crazy Rich Asians

July 21, 8 p.m. Boyz N the Hood

July 22, 8 p.m. Joker

July 23, 8 p.m. Casablanca

July 24, 8 p.m. Jurassic Park

July 25, 8 p.m. A Star Is Born

July 26, 8 p.m. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

July 27, 8 p.m. Forrest Gump

July 28, 8 p.m. Superbad

July 29, 8 p.m. Lost Boys

July 30, 8 p.m. Zoolander

Santa Monica

Rooftop Cinema Club has come back with more drive-in showings at the Santa Monica Airport. Expect themed film series and rollerskating servers bringing concessions to your car.

June 14, 11:00 p.m. Pineapple Express

June 15, 8:30 p.m. Jurassic Park

June 15, 11:30 p.m. Old School

June 16, 8:30 p.m. Grease

June 16, 11:15 p.m. The Thing (1982)

June 17, 8:30 p.m. The Notebook

June 17, 11:30 p.m. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

June 18, 8:30 p.m. Black Panther

June 18, 11:30 p.m. Fast Times at Ridgemont High

June 19, 8:30 p.m. One Night In Miami…

June 19, 11:30 p.m. Eddie Murphy: Raw

June 20, 8:30 p.m. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

June 20, 11:15 p.m. Taken

June 21, 8:30 p.m. Casablanca

June 21, 11:15 p.m. Dude, Where’s My Car?

June 22, 8:30 p.m. Back to the Future

June 22, 11:15 p.m. Dazed and Confused

June 23, 11:15 p.m. But I’m A Cheerleader

June 24, 8:30 p.m. Ratatouille

June 24, 11:15 p.m. American Psycho

June 25, 8:30 p.m. The Lion King (1994)

June 25, 11:00 p.m. Scream

June 26, 8:30 p.m. La La Land

June 26, 11:30 p.m. Cruel Intentions

June 28, 8:30 p.m. 10 Things I Hate About You

June 28, 11:00 p.m. Half Baked

June 29, 8:30 p.m. Coming To America (1988)

June 29, 11:30 p.m. The Lost Boys

June 30, 8:30 p.m. The Greatest Showman

June 30, 11:15 p.m. 50 First Dates

July 1, 8:30 p.m. Jurassic Park

July 1, 11:30 p.m. Tremors

July 2, 8:30 p.m. The Sandlot

July 2, 11:00 p.m. Girls Trip

July 3, 8:30 p.m. The Goonies

July 3, 11:30 p.m. American Pie

After a hiatus, Drive-In at the Park is back. The series now takes place at venues in Culver City and Santa Clarita. Like to have a tailgate picnic or watch the movie from the back of your vehicle? Not all drive-ins allow that due to safety protocols, but this one appears to.

June 18, 8:15 p.m. Twilight

June 18, 10:30 p.m. Hunger Games

June 19, 8:15 p.m. Father of the Bride

June 19, 10:30 p.m. Taken

June 25, 8:15 p.m. The Dark Knight

June 26, 8:15 p.m. The Incredibles 2

June 26, 10:30 p.m. Kill Bill: Volume 1



Gardena

Vintage single-screen Gardena Cinema has been entertaining audiences since 1946, and operated by the same family for the past 45 of those years. They’ve pivoted to drive-in screenings by converting their parking lot into a viewing area.

June 17, 8:40 Jurassic Park

June 17, 10:45 Twister

June 18, 8:40 Jurassic Park

June 18, 10:45 Twister

June 19, 8:40 Jurassic Park

June 19, 10:45 Twister

June 20, 8:40 Jurassic Park

June 20, 10:45 Twister

La Cañada Flintridge

This new series at the La Cañada Thursday Club comes from Empire Lakes Productions, a new company founded during the pandemic to create social distance-friendly events and experiences.

June 19, 8:30 p.m. Ratatouille

Hollywood

American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood is establishing this 30-car drive-in and its indoor theater is now open several days a week for repertory screenings (schedule here).

June 17, 8:30 p.m. Dirty Dancing

Glendale

One of L.A.’s favorite pop-up drive-ins—one that predates the pandemic—is back with a Glendale location atop the old Sears parking garage at 236 N. Central Avenue and a new location at Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station.

June 19, 7 p.m. National Lampoon’s Vacation

June 25, 7 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

June 26, 7 p.m. Grease

June 27, 7 p.m. Pinocchio (1940)

July 17, 7 p.m. Armageddon

August 7, 6:45 Black Panther

Torrance

The 15-acre Roadium in Torrance opened in 1948 as a drive-in cinema, but by the ’80s the space was mostly used as a swap meet (specifically, the swap meet where, legend has it, a record seller introduced Eazy-E to Dr. Dre). Now the space is going back to its roots for occasional pop-up movie nights.

June 18, 8:00 p.m. Big Daddy

June 25, 8:00 p.m. Finding Nemo

Santa Monica

Drive-in screenings take place at multiple venues around the region, offering both drive-in and picnic-style outdoor seating in distanced “pods.” Check listings for details.

June 19, 5:30 p.m. Black Panther

June 19, 5:30 p.m. Dirty Dancing

June 26, 5:30 p.m. The Sandlot

June 26, 5:30 p.m. 500 Days of Summer

July 3, 8:30 p.m. Grease (Victory Park, Pasadena)

July 3, 8:30 p.m. The Greatest Showman (Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City)

July 10, 8:30 p.m. Love and Basketball (Verdugo Park, Glendale)

July 10, 8:30 p.m. Fight Club (L.A. State Historic Park, Downtown)

July 10, 8:30 p.m. Mean Girls (Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades)

July 17, 8:30 p.m. The Lion King (1994) [Westdrift Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Beach]

July 24, 8:30 p.m. The Devil Wears Prada (Veterans Memorial Park, Culver City)

July 24, 8:30 p.m. Pulp Fiction (Will Rogers State Historic Park, Pacific Palisades)

July 31, 8:30 p.m. The Princes and the Frog (Griffith Park, Los Angeles)

July 31, 8:30 p.m. The Goonies (King Gillette Ranch, Malibu)

So, you’re fully vaccinated and desperate to get out of the car? This series might be just the thing. Screenings are seated outdoors, on the roof pool deck of the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Tickets include a two-course meal plus popcorn, full bar service is available.

June 6, 7:30 p.m. Promising Young Woman

June 13, 7:30 p.m. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

June 20, 7:30 p.m. My Big Fat Greek Wedding

July 11, 7:30 p.m. Girls Trip

July 18, 7:30 p.m. Godzilla vs. Kong

August 1, 7:30 p.m. Mean Girls

August 8, 7:30 p.m. Ironman

August 22, 7:30 p.m. Maleficent

August 29, 7:30 p.m. Legally Blond

PERMANENT DRIVE-IN THEATERS

Looking for an old-school drive-in experience at one of the region’s remaining full-time drive-in movie theaters? Try the following.

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theater, Montclair

Paramount Drive-In Theater, Paramount

Van Buren Drive-In Theater, Riverside

Vineland Drive-In, City of Industry

Rubidoux Swap Meet and Drive-In, Riverside

West Wind Digital Drive-In, Santa Barbara

PREVIOUS POP-UPS

Hollywood

Enjoy throwback film screenings at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, a possibly-haunted, definitely-glam Old Hollywood hotspot. The series offers both general and VIP tickets; refreshments will be available from a converted Airstream trailer bar.

Hollywood

Arthouse theater Arena Cinelounge is doing drive-in nights that focus on new and independent films, many of them not shown on any other big screens in town. Concessions including Arena’s popular flavored popcorn and pizzas from 800 Degrees are available for delivery to your car.

Exposition Park

This movie series presented by WUTI, All Worthy People, and Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions, features films that highlight the stories of women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ voices. Some events feature in-person introductions and live DJ sets.

This popular rooftop (non drive-in) screening series is returning for a shortened, socially-distanced season. You’ll sit in designated chairs, spaced out from other groups, and must consent to temperature reading and mask requirements–but otherwise, it’s largely the classic summer tradition you remember.

A bummer about all these pop-ups? They sell out fast. This Long Beach pop-up drive-in, which is parking itself atop the Whole Foods parking deck at the 2nd and PCH shopping center, offers stand-by tickets on a first-come, first serve basis. Note that times vary based on sunset.

Presented by Porsche, this series will take place at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, with space to accommodate around 75 cars per showing. Attendees will need to agree to COVID-19 safety rules and sign a waiver to participate.

Curated by actor Michael B. Jordan (and featuring several of his starring roles) this Amazon-sponsored series of double-features takes place at City of Industry’s full-time drive-in movie theater, the Vineland Drive-In. Refreshments are on Amazon, all purchased from diverse-owned local businesses.

This national series has announced two SoCal locations, San Juan Capistrano and Woodland Hills, which schedule a limited run of films. Check the website for announcements of additional dates.

Love Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? Then you’ll want to head to the Grove’s rooftop parking deck for this series, produced by Street Food Cinema and presented by Amazon Prime. Each screening night will feature episodes of the show, snacks, cupcakes, gift bags and more–and it’s all free with online registration (limit: two guests per car).

Sagebrush Cantina is offering micro-drive-in nights outside its Calabasas restaurant. In addition to a $25 pass for the car, you’ll need to spend at least $15 on food and drink from the restaurant during the show.

Not actually a drive-in series (more of a walk-up?) but we’re including here as it’s one of the very few outdoor movie options this summer that aren’t vehicle-based. In an attempt to comply with COVID protocols, a small number of guests will be able to purchase seats for these screenings, and the seats will be placed several feet apart. Additional protocols and guidelines can be found on the website. As in previous years, the series takes place on the roof at WeHo’s E.P. & L.P. and includes food and drink upgrades available for purchase.

Gather near the Malibu Country Mart at the site of Malibu’s annual Chili Cook Off for these community events on a three-story-tall screen. Online reservations are required; tickets are offered on a “donations requested” basis.

Held at Dignity Sports Arena in Carson, home of the L.A. Galaxy, this new series benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs. When you buy a ticket for your own car ($50) you can also opt to donate one to a family in need. The set-up already accommodates 200 cars, but organizers say they may be able to expand capacity soon.

The L.A. Zoo is using its ample parking lot for a family-friendly drive-in series. They’ve grouped their sections into three themes: “Hair-Raising Halloween,” “The Brilliant Betty White,” and, naturally, “Animal Adventures.” Films are accompanied by pre-show entertainment featuring videos of zoo animals and other fun add-ons. For Halloween screenings, participants are encouraged to come in costume or decorate their car for the occasion.

For the last few summers, this pop-up series was already offering the drive-in experience, so we’re happy to see they returned this year. The films are typically Valley-centric in content or filming locations. Screenings take place at the Westfield Fashion Square mall in Sherman Oaks.

Local art house cinema chain Laemmle has adapted to the current moment by taking screenings to the Roadium drive-in theater in Torrance. Expect quirky new indie films, some accompanied by filmmaker talk-backs.

Get out of the car and sit in a distanced deck chair by the pool at this swanky Santa Monica hotel. Sunset films offer a romantic date night option or fun family outing. Tickets are free with a $25 food and drink minimum; full service from FIG Restaurant is available.

This special dinner-and-a-movie event series pairs beloved indie-leaning movies with meals crafted by top chefs. Your ticket includes admission to the film, screened on the event deck at L.A. Live, along with a three-course (plus beverage) meal for each person, overseen by Lexus Culinary Masters.

The Regency Theaters chain has opened this Van Nuys drive-in movie theater offering screenings under the stars. A full concession stand is available, orders can be placed in advance online to minimize wait time.

Woodland Hills

The Village at Westfield Topanga shopping center hosts this holiday-themed screening series, so you can combine a movie and some gift shopping for a festive outing.

Enjoy the views from atop the garage of the Grove at these screenings. Tickets include a dinner package, with classic dishes and holiday-themed treats.

Ventura

Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, this series is run by the same organizers who are also using the venue for drive-in concerts from Third Eye Blind, Fitz and the Tantrums, and other acts. More showings to be announced.

Montclair

American Cinematheque, normally based in Hollywood, and Beyond Fest have teamed up to curate occasional nights at the Mission Tiki Drive-In Theater located in Montclair. It might be a bit of a hike, but Cinematheque devotees probably won’t mind.

Gardena

The L.A. Arts Society has always staged screenings for fellow cinephiles–they just look a little different this year. Showings are staged at the “backlot” of the indie Gardena Cinema theater; some include in-person appearances by talent.

Marina del Rey

Pack some snacks and head out to Marina del Rey for this waterside screening series, presented by the L.A. County Department of Beaches & Harbors and staged in the parking lot of the public boat launch.

Inglewood

This event outside SoFi Stadium features two film screenings, plus opportunities to order food from local restaurants including Hotville Chicken and Jon & Vinny’s, as well as shop limited-edition merch.

Santa Monica

L.A.’s newest drive-in series takes over the parking lot outside a historic Sears building in Santa Monica for showings of new releases. Your ticket includes an “experience pack” with popcorn, drinks, and assigned parking; optional meals can be ordered in advance for in-car dining. Cinephiles will enjoy the high-lumen projectors that rival those used in the best indoor theaters.

Brea, Westminster, & San Clemente

This O.C. screening series brings drive-in movie nights to the parking lots of three local shopping malls. Check event website to confirm screening location and other details.

The annual film festival celebrating LGBTQ+ cinema is back in a hybrid online and in-person form. Binge dozens of movies on their online Outfest Now streaming platform, and turn out for a selection of drive-in screenings.

West Hollywood

The Andaz hotel on the Sunset Strip has partnered for this series with YEA! Impact, a group that organizes entertainment industry professionals to work for social justice causes. In addition to film screenings, some events feature live performances; food and beverage is available to order.

Anaheim

Orange County’s non-profit art house cinema is hosting drive-in nights. Check out Frida’s “virtual cinema” streaming fundraiser, too.

Hollywood

You can now enjoy dinner and a movie at Pizzeria Da Michele. Roll your car into one of their free film screenings and order food to be car-hopped right to you while you watch. Nightly after sunset, two films each night. Call 323-366-2408 for programming details.

RELATED: L.A. County Has Hit the Qualifying Mark for the Yellow Tier

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.