Drake Took Over Dodgers Stadium for a Private Date Night

An eagle-eyed helicopter pilot spotted the rapper and girlfriend Johanna Leia during their pricey romantic rendezvous

Rap star Drake avoided crowds and any COVID-related hassles while still enjoying the ballpark experience with model Johanna Leia at Dodgers Stadium by simply arranging to get the place to himself.

ABC 7’s helicopter caught the pair dining at a table on the third base line near the dugout Thursday night while the team was in Miami staving off a four-game series sweep by the Marlins with a 6-1 victory. According to the team, Drake made a “sizable” donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation for the private-date privilege.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

In true baller style, the white table was decked with vases full of flowers and it appears the couple was being attended by their own private server. Drake, 34, and Leia, 40, also sported custom Dodgers jerseys—Drake’s emblazoned with “the boy,” while Leia’s featured her name across the back.

Drake and Leia have both been spotted courtside at Sierra Canyon High School basketball games in Chatsworth, where Leia’s son with former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Aaron Bailey, Amari Bailey, was ranked the No. 3 college draft pick in the country, while Drake cheered on his friend LeBron James’s son, Bronny. Amari, who just finished his junior year, has already committed to UCLA basketball.

Drake, meanwhile, is no stranger to enjoying his own field of dreams. In May, he celebrated his Billboard Artist of the Decade award by renting out SoFi Stadium and partying on the 50 yard line.

