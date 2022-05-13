This weekend’s guide features the Dragcon LA, the OC Live Concert Series and other events to enjoy in SoCal. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Pass The Aux Sessions at Grandmaster Recorders

Thursday, May 12

If you’re a lover of both wine and hip-hop culture then this event taking place on Thursday, May 12 at Grandmaster Recorders is the perfect for you. The Original Wine & Hip Hop podcast’s Jermaine Stone will host an ultimate Pass the Aux session between Derrick Westbrook and Westside Winos in which the influencers will compete by curating the perfect wine and hip-hop pairing. The audience will ultimately decide who paired the wine with the best song but in the end everybody wins. Think of it as a Verzuz battle for wine connoisseurs. In collaboration with Clink Different and the EU, the event will offer wine from Bordeaux and Germany, hor d’oeuvres, and a live DJ to set the vibe. Tickets start at $70. [More info]

Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15

Rupaul’s DragCon LA, an annual gathering of the biggest names in drag, is returning for its 10th ever in-person event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Three three-day extravaganza, taking place Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15, will feature vendors, exhibitors, panel and Q&A sessions, and of course, special appearances from drag stars including supermodel of the world RuPaul, recent season winners Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race), Kita Mean (Drag Race Down Under), Lawrence Chaney (Drag Race UK), Symone (S13), Kylie Sonique Love (All Stars 6), and more. We put together a list of some L.A. queens to look out for at the event. The family-friendly showcase will also feature a Golden Girls pop-up where fans can explore an Instagram worthy recreation of the beloved 80s sitcom set. Tickets for DragCon LA start at $40 for adults and kids are free. [More info]

Saturday, May 14 through Sunday, May 15 and Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22

Wisdome LA is hosting a 90’s themed skating experience inside their 70-foot immersive art and music dome park. Everything from the drinks to the music will be dedicated to the beloved era. The weekend series, which is being put on by Bucket Listers, will run for two weekends only from Saturday, May 14 through Sunday, 15 and Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22. [More info]

Thursday, May 12

Josh Johnson is inviting fans to join the audience for the live taping of his upcoming comedy special on Thursday, May 12 at The Bourbon Room. The Chicago-based comedian, who is currently a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and a former contributor and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will be distilling a session with his therapist into an hour of stand-up. He’ll discuss topics ranging from mundane things in life to the deeply dramatic. The first taping event is already sold out, but tickets are available for the second show taking place at 10 p.m. at the Hollywood venue. Tickets range from $20-$35 and the event is ages 21+. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 4

Lauded multidisciplinary artist Shantell Martin will be showing her THE FUTURE site-specific installation to Shepard Fairey’s Subliminal Projects gallery on Saturday, June 4. The exhibit features a series of new works based on a 27-point manifesto in which Martin wrote about the future of the art industry. Martin’s manifesto is “a hope, a wish, and an encouragement for everyone to look deeper into how we support artists, how we protect artists, how we empower artists, and how we value art and the artists who dedicate their lives to their craft.” She invites guests to reflect on the manifestos as they walk through the gallery and mindfully converse with the artwork and the space around them. [More info]

Sunday, May 15

In anticipation of the ‘blood moon’ eclipse taking place this weekend, the Portofino Hotel & Spa is hosting a kayaking adventure in Redondo Beach. During the Sunday, May 15 lunar eclipse, expert REI guides will take participants out for a “Dockside of the Moon” evening kayak under the stars, with a portion of proceeds from every ride going to support the Marine Mammal Care Center. There is an optional pre-ride dinner at The Portofino’s acclaimed BALEEN restaurant with lunar themed menu items like the Harvest Moon Salad and Meteor Fried Chicken ‘Karaage.’ The 90-minute tour begins at 8 p.m. and pricing is $175 per person (includes a $25 donation to Marine Mammal Care Center). Limited spots available. Call to book your experience at (310) 798-5869. [More info]

Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15

Music lovers should make their way out to Orange County this weekend for the inaugural OC Live Concert Series through Sunday, May 15. The multi-day, multi-venue series will feature several shows across the country from SoCal artists including Flashback Heart Attack, Matt Costal, Rebel ShakeDown, Hot Rod Trio, David Rosales, Fabulous Nomads, Rocket talk and Beaux Gris Gris, and more. Tickets are $5 per person (ages 10+) with proceeds going to support local arts and culture programming, administered by Arts Orange County, the official nonprofit local arts agency of the County of Orange. [More info]

Thursday, May 12

David Bowie’s long-time pianist Mike Garson will be performing on Thursday, May 12 at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood. The renowned musician, who performed with Bowie for nearly 40 years, will be joined by friends and special guest Judith Hill for an evening of jazz, original compositions and Bowie covers intertwined with storytelling from his life on the road. Tickets start at $30 and showtime is at 8 p.m. [More info]

Friday, May 13

Couplet Coffee, the LGBTQ+ and woman-founded coffee/lifestyle brand, is hosting a queer art show and open mic poetry night on Friday, May 13. The art series hosts some of the leading trailblazers and thought leaders within the LGBTQIA+ community and features live music, DJ sets, epic poetry, and art by queer artists, coupled with Couplet espresso drinks and snacks provided by local sponsors. Proceeds from the event will go to the Trevor Project, an organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Robinson S.P.A.C.E in Echo Park. Tickets are $15. [More info]

Thursday, May 19

After a one-year hiatus, Los Angeles magazine is bringing back our Burgers Bourbon + Beer event to The BLOC in Downtown L.A. Join us on Thursday, May 19 as we fire up the grill for our annual gourmet burger battle in which some of our favorite burger joints—including Tripp Burgers, Proudly Serving, Say It Ain’t So, and the vegan-friendly Honeybee Burger—duke it out for the “Best Burger” title. There will also be plenty of brews and other drinks to wash down the bites. Tickets start at $75. [More info]

Sunday, May 15

Iranian-born artist and filmmaker Shirin Neshat will be speaking on Sunday, May 15 at 4 p.m. at the Getty Villa Museum. In this presentation, Neshat will be exploring the influences she draws from Islamic and Persian art and architecture both ancient and contemporary. She will also share her latest film Land of Dreams, an immigrant’s perspective on America, which is her adoptive country. The New York-based artist has held numerous solo exhibitions at museums internationally including most recently at the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and The Broad. She’s also directed multiple feature-length films including Women Without Men (2009) and Looking for Oum Kulthum (2017). Tickets to the event are free, but an advanced RSVP is required. Those who can’t attend in person can watch the lecture via Zoom. [More info]

Saturday, May 14 through Sunday, May 29

In honor of National Fitness month, Propel Fitness Water is bringing their multi-city fitness tour filled with an array of free workout classes to Los Angeles this month. From Saturday, May 14 through Sunday, May 29, Angelenos are invited to tap into their JOWO—aka Joy of Working Out—and take free classes led by local trainers, hand-selected for how they personally embody the spirit of inclusivity and community that makes working out joyous. Local fitness trainers including Xavier Quimbo, Harley Pasternak, Megan Roup, Luke Milton, Jada Kelly, Lauren Boggi, Luisa Fonseca, and more will be teaching the classes, which range from HIIT, CoreSculpt, yoga, and more at Grand Park. Writer, producer, and actor Mindy Kaling is the face of Propel’s JOWO campaign. [More info]

Thursday, May 12

2Seater Audio is bringing back their Nowhere Fast party to the El Cid on Thursday, May 12. L.A.-based singer-songwriter bLAck pARTy will also be sharing his new single “Hotline” and Vintage Bimmer is curating an art installation called “Vintage 2Seater,” which will offer product releases. DJs include NNEOMA, Mainstream Macy, Excusemybrotha, and 2Seater. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 11

Following the successful debut of “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” which is now open in Los Angeles, the popular Netflix show is launching another regal experience for fans. Guests are invited to wear their finest silks to enjoy an afternoon of traditional tea and treats at the Bridgerton Afternoon Tea event. The all ages event takes place on select Saturdays and Sundays through June 11 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. Tickets start at $85 per person. [More info]

Through Monday, May 30

The streaming service Peacock is bringing some of their most popular shows to life with their House of Peacock event at The Grove. Taking cues from the most distinctive fashion houses, the House of Peacock is an immersive, interactive storytelling experience that will showcase fashion inspired by shows including Bel-Air, Girls5eva, Angelyne, Killing It, Wolf Like Me, and The Amber Ruffin Show. Each week, guests will get the opportunity to customize a signature item that they will be able to take home. And like any popular retail store in L.A., you never know what Peacock talent might make an appearance. [More info]

Sundays

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Tommie Hollywood will be hosting free workout classes—in partnership with DanceBody—on their breathtaking rooftop by the pool through late spring. The hour-long HIIT-inspired dance classes are led by a local DanceBody instructor. Water and towels will be provided for participants. To reserve your spot for the free class, email [email protected] [More info]

Through Sunday, May 15

Time’s running out to experience the breathtaking The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch while they’re still in peak bloom. The springtime blooms are on display daily between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Single ticket admission to visit the fields is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+) and military, and $10 for children (ages 3-10). [more info]

Through Sunday, May 29

Belt out classic cuts from My Chemical Romance and Panic! At The Disco while you enjoy mimosas, eggs, and pancakes at the Bourbon Room’s Emo Brunch. Bucket Listers is hosting the nostalgic, emo-themed brunch through Sunday, May 29 at the Hollywood-venue. The pre-Warped Tour breakfast experience will offer Pancakes! At The Disco, Ocean Ave Overnight Oats, Hash-Brown Confessional, and Jimmy Eat French Toast. There’s also lunch options including the Fall Out Boy Burger and the You’re So Last Summer Sweet and Spicy Jidori fried chicken sandwich. The 18 and up event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays with 90 minute sessions running from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tickets start at $50 (includes choice of main entree and welcome mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage). [more info]

Through Friday, July 3

Grande Experiences has partnered with Magic Box LA to co-produce a new digital art gallery known as STREET ART ALIVE. The multisensory exhibit, which runs through Friday, July 3, will feature artwork from more than 200 street artists from around the globe. The experience will also offer interactive installations, a themed café and bar, along with eight original full-sized sections of the Berlin Wall, which global artists used as a canvas for their political statements and powerful social commentary. Throughout the exhibit’s run at The LUME Los Angeles, organizers will invite street artists to add their voices to the symbolic concrete walls. STREET ART ALIVE is open Wednesday through Sunday and tickets start at $39 for adults. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 22

Hunker, one of the largest digital home and décor publications in the country, is bringing their Hunker House experience to Venice through Sunday, May 22. Hunker House will feature a retail showroom space, which will focus on how to curate a healthy home. Visitors will get to experience a curated selection of products, brands, and trends from the Hunker editorial team that encourage a healthy lifestyle while also looking beautiful in your home. Participating brands include Tuft & Needle, Kate McLeod, Modern Sprout, Bala, and more. The experience will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, October 2

The California African American Museum (CAAM) is hosting the first solo exhibition in California for Detroit figurative painter, Mario Moore. Enshrined: Presence + Preservation brings together early works in Moore’s career as well as his most recent series, “The Work of Several Lifetimes (2019),” which showcases his desire to bring visibility to the dedicated work of marginalized groups in this country. The exhibit debuts two new portraits made especially for the exhibition at CAAM that feature women who have worked as custodians at the museum. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 11

The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is partnering with Lifeway Foods to hold a yoga experience on select days through Saturday, June 11 at the Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles. Patrons of all fitness levels are welcome to participate in the 40-minute customized yoga flow classes, which start at $54.99. The classes will be led by certified LA yoga instructors and designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind—choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light—and moving images from Frida Kahlo’s vast collection of masterpieces including The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946). After each class, attendees will receive a kefir sample compliments of Lifeway Foods, and will get the opportunity to experience the exhibit for an additional 25 minutes. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 15

DONNI, an L.A.-based fashion brand known for their comfortable sets, is hosting a pop-up shop experience at Platform LA in Culver City. The pop-up will feature various activations through Sunday, May 15. Through May 15, customers will be able to bring 10 items they’d like to donate to the Downtown Women’s Center, which will earn them 20 percent off whatever they purchase at the pop-up experience. [More info]

Through Thursday, June 2

If you’ve already binged through the newly released second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, this may be the perfect event for you to attend this weekend. The popular series is hosting a queen’s ball that is meant to transport fans into the regency era. Prepare to mingle with other members of the ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and delicious cocktails. The event will take place on select dates and times through Thursday, June 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles. Tickets start at $49. [More info]

Through Sunday, August 7

The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting a special exhibition called Monet to Matisse, which features more than 60 works of art produced between the 1870s to 1930s. Guests will get the chance to view masterpieces from some of the most significant names in European painting such as Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Alfred Sisley and Pierre Bonnard, all from the Bemberg Foundation. The exhibition marks the first time the collection, which rarely leaves its permanent home in France, has traveled to California and is one of only two showcases in the United States. Tickets start at $25 for adults. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

