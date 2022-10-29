Don’t You Worry, Libs: Gavin McInnes is Sure His Twitter Ban is Forever

McInnes claims Twitter insiders say Elon Musk will permanently enforce bans on 5 percent of formerly exiled users on both sides of the aisle

Within hours after SpaceX and Tesla honcho Elon Musk finally realized his dream of ruling Twitter—and of seeing its leaders driven before him, and to hear the lamentations of the liberals—arch right-wingers from D.C. to Moscow have been begging the new Twitter tyrant to let their friends back on the social media monster. But Proud Boys and Vice founder Gavin McInnes says he knows he’ll never be allowed back into the greasy garden, no matter who’s playing God now.

“I have insiders there who work there,” McInnes said Thursday on his Get Off My Lawn Censored.TV podcast. “And I said, ‘So, uh, when he buys this, am I getting back on?’ And they’re like [shaking his head], ‘No. Never my friend. No.'”

His guest then asked, “What happened to free speech?”

That’s when McInnes—who was canceled from an appearance at Penn State this week, because Penn State is a college and ideas are apparently to be feared at colleges—laid out what his sources say is Musk’s ultimate strategy for how to handle his newly-acquired prize after its former bosses banned many, many conservatives for reasons that many, many other conservatives (and some not-remotely-conservative observers) found capricious and arbitrary.

“Apparently, the plan is to allow ninety percent of the people back on,” McInnes said. However, that comes with an iron-clad caveat: “But five percent on the far right and five percent on the far left are never coming back no matter what.”

McInnes said he objected, telling his Twitter spies, “But I’m not far right!” To which they replied, “Well, that’s the perception, so that’s the reality.”

McInnes did find some solace, however, in the Thursday afternoon massacre of some top brass at the company by Musk, especially the canning of Vijaya Gadde, the Twitter lawyer who made the decision to ban Donald Trump and censor mentions of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“She’s the one who said I was banned because of hate speech,” McInnes recalled.

While Gadde and her fellow unwanted executives, CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, apparently believe they will take Musk for golden parachutes worth a combined $122 million while they seek further employment, most of the world is just hungry to know who the new Twitter tyrant will be let back into the mad halls of his tragic kingdom.

Accordingly, arch-right folks are crowding their new Twitter liege with petitions to have pity on their wayward friends.

And, man oh man, are there sure some real winners in that pile.

Congratulations, @elonmusk! Now please bring back America’s most trusted news source. @TheBabylonBee — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 28, 2022

Elon @elonmusk, since you’re all for free speech, maybe unban RT and Sputnik accounts and take the shadow ban off mine as well? — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) October 27, 2022

At the same time, liberal-leaning somewhat famous humans have been announcing on Twitter their intention to leave Twitter now that it might fail to suit their every single belief. But don’t worry, as we’re confident anyone who needs to hear the latest from Alex Winter, Ken Olin or Brian Koppelman will eventually know where to find them.

Attempting to calm the more timid element among advertisers, Musk promised on Thursday,“ Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

