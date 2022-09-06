Don’t Worry Darlings, Chris Pine Says Harry Styles Didn’t Spit on Him

“There is nothing but respect between these two men,” says Pines’ representative, so don’t add him to the list of “Darling” dramas

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of their new film Don’t Worry Darling on Monday?

The speculation and debate has been hot and heavy since a video clip of Styles taking his seat alongside Pine went viral, but a representative for Pine came forward on Tuesday to pour cold water on the theory that’s been spreading like wildfire.

“This is a ridiculous story—a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported today that Styles is also denying he spit on Pine, via “sources close to Styles.”

Twitter sleuths have been hard at work dissecting the eight-second clip, with some slowing down the footage to declare no spit left the pop star’s mouth, while others maintain a frame-by-frame review does, indeed, show saliva leaving Styles’ supple lips.

Behold the evidence, and accompanying narratives, for yourself:

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

And this vid shows nothing left his mouth 😭 pic.twitter.com/aE0VCX2HB5 — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

I do believe I've located the Harry Styles spit!!! pic.twitter.com/b9Z3mmfdhB — toovay lou (@kevindotmp3) September 6, 2022

Harry Styles Spit Close UP!!! pic.twitter.com/qY04dysVrZ — toovay lou (@kevindotmp3) September 6, 2022

The spit speculation comes in wake of rumors of on-set drama, starting with director and star Olivia Wilde firing Shia LaBeouf from the role, which ultimately went to Styles.

“His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” Wilde explained to Variety, which first reported his dismissal from the production in 2020. “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

LaBeouf recently countered her allegations, saying Wilde could not have fired him because he quit.

At a Venice Film Festival press conference with the cast before the thriller’s premiere later Monday evening, Wilde was asked why her female lead, Florence Pugh, wasn’t present with other cast members.

“Can you just clear the air and address if there’s been a falling out there and if so why? Because it’s something that people are discussing,” a reporter asked.

Wilde answered, “Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film.”

She continued, “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Additionally, Styles and Wilde have been linked romantically since January of 2021, so perhaps the spit narrative was lubricated by Pine sitting between the two at the premiere. Earlier in the day on the red carpet, Styles did not pose for photographs next to Wilde, prompting spectators to speculate there was a rift in the romance.

Don’t Worry Darling, a thriller about a wife in 1950s California realizing all is not so well in their picture perfect suburban community, hits theaters September 23.

