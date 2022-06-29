“She plays my daughter, so I have to stand up for her to some degree,” actor tells LAMag at the premiere of ”Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Dolph Lundgren just wants the best for his co-star Amber Heard after she publicly lost the defamation trial against former partner, Johnny Depp.

“I wish her and Johnny all of the best. I don’t know anything about their private lives, I just know she was a good actress and she was very good in Aquaman from what I could tell,” Lundgren tells Los Angeles at the fan premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru. “She plays my daughter, so I have to stand up for her to some degree. I hope everything works out for them and I hope Aquaman is a good film.”

The movie’s sequel, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is officially set to premiere in March 2023.

“I think it is bigger and better than the last one. It’s got more action. It’s a better story, and certainly a better script. Nicole Kidman is in it more and I’m in it more, which I think is a good thing,” Lundgren said.

“It’s also about something which I feel more interested in this time, which is climate change,” he added. “It’s about that, which is kind of smart the way they did it.”

For now, Lundgren is focused on promoting his current film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which tells the origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled. Set in 1970s suburbia, when future supervillain Gru (Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy, the film features more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and is packed with the franchise’s signature subversive humor. Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast and features a killer ’70s soundtrack courtesy of Grammy-winning music producer, Jack Antonoff.

“It’s fun to be part of a comedy and it’s interesting to work a different medium where your voice is your tool. They then draw the pictures to the voice instead of the other way around so it was satisfying,” Lundgren said.

“It’s a great franchise and I think it’s the fact that it’s innocent and entertaining and doesn’t have any kind of viciousness to it. I think that’s good right now because sometimes you turn on the news and there’s so much negative stuff, you just want to turn it right off, but here, this is something everybody can enjoy and the family can enjoy,” he added.

Lundgren attended the premiere over the weekend at the Chinese Theater alongside all of the women in his life.

“My daughters moved to LA, both of them and my fiancé, hasn’t been to a premiere in the three years since we met, so now we’re all here and we’re gonna have fun,” he said. “It’s an early morning premiere, which is different, and you have to start the hair at 7:30AM, but it’s fun.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters July 1.

