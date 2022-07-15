Dodger Stadium Concession Workers Won’t Strike During All-Star Game

The concessions workers union and Levy Restaurants have made “substantial progress” in negotiations despite a strike vote

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium will not go on strike during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at the stadium for the first time since 1980.

The workers’ union UNITE HERE Local 11 said Friday that a strike was averted because “substantial progress” had been made in contract negotiations, Yahoo! Sports reports.

According to UNITE HERE, workers simply want a “fair new union contract.”

On July 13, the employees voted to authorize a strike, just days before the The Major League Baseball All-Star Game, NPR reported. They voted “yes” to striking by an astounding 99 percent, according to the union.

“Stadium workers are proud of the role they play to bring fans the best game experience possible. They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet. They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this,” said Susan Minato, Co-President UNITE HERE Local 11.

Levy Restaurants, owned by Compass Group, employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium.

Update on Compass/Levy Labor Dispute at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/tCOOly9Y0X — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) July 15, 2022

All-Star Game festivities in L.A. begin Friday with a full weekend celebrating America’s pastime—plus Los Angeles—and will run through Tuesday’s Classic. The MLB All-Star Game, also known as the “Midsummer Classic,” is the annual contest between the best players from the American and National Leagues. Events will include the Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, a concert by Becky G, an All-Star Workout Day, the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

Four Dodgers were named to the National League All-Star team. Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were voted as starters by fans, and they were joined by pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw. The Los Angeles, meanwhile, are sending Shohei Ohtani and

Mike Trout.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.