Diplo to Play Surprise Set at Melrose Ice Cream Truck Tonight (Exclusive)

Diplo is set to take center stage tonight, July 11, though not at his usual packed-out stadiums. Instead, the DJ will perform out of an ice cream truck near Cookies N Kicks on Melrose Ave in collaboration with American art collective MSCHF’s “Eat the Rich” popsicle campaign. Sources tell LAMag that he’s set to take center-window sometime between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The creamy treats each feature the frozen face of a billionaire who’s found himself grinning stupidly from the pages of this or that Richest People in the Universe list. For the likes of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jack Ma and Mark Zuckerberg, their latest contribution to the cultural significance of the United States is at the wet end of a popsicle stick.

The “Eat the Rich” mouth-pleasers launched on July 11 across multiple locations in New York City and Los Angeles. In L.A. the trucks will pop up from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. on Ocean Ave. and Washington in Santa Monica on July 11, The Grove on July 12, and Hollywood Blvd on July 13. Keep an eye out for the classic ice cream truck music and your favorite faces of capitalism.

MSCHF, based in Brooklyn, is known for producing a variety of randomized products that have skyrocketed to virality. They have released a number of other “drops” which typically focus on anti-establishment motifs.

This is one of the group’s biggest events so far, though they have also hosted a mock Sunday Service that spoke out against Chick-fil-A, published a website titled “Museum of Forgeries,” and released a Google Chrome extension that lets you watch Netflix at work by passing it off as a conference call.

This is not their first work to include Meta-Facebook boss Zuckerberg, as the group previously put out a site named “Zuckwatch” in 2020 that is gated with a password. The release sent the internet into a spiral and has—seemingly—not been solved. It appears to be a subtle commentary on data privacy, and Zuckerberg’s alleged violations of such.

