”There’s always going to be people that love it and people that hate it,” the ESPYS host told LA Mag at his after party

Stephen Curry is known for scoring from pretty much anywhere on the court, which begged the question on Twitter: Did the Golden State Warriors point guard ruin or elevate the game of basketball?

“Anytime you change or disrupt the way a game is played or the way something’s been done for years, for decades, there’s always going to be people that love it and people that hate it,” Curry said after the ESPY Awards in L.A. on Wednesday when LAMag asked him to settle the debate.

“It’s just stretching people’s imagination of what’s possible out there on the court and for young kids to know it’s possible—but you have to work for it,” he added. “It takes time, so many reps, a lot of focus and dedication and discipline, but it’s possible.”

Curry said that he hopes his approach to the game inspires other young athletes to develop their own style so that one day, a player breaks his three-point record. When it’s about to happen, he said, he wants a ticket to that game.

As of 2022, Curry has already won the National Championship; within weeks, he flew to Los Angeles to host the ESPYs at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Though he hasn’t had much time to relax, he’s excited he can do it all alongside his supportive family.

“It’s been a whirlwind celebrating, obviously an amazing year for me and my family and my teammates on and off the court. I never thought I’d be able to host ESPYs—that wasn’t really ever on the radar, but when I got the opportunity, it was like, ‘of course, let’s try it out.’ I didn’t know what to expect, but it was an amazing night,” he said.

“Lots of prep, but I had fun with it. Hopefully, everybody got some laughs and was entertained,” Curry added. “It was an amazing year, so that’s a nice way to cap it off.”

Reflecting on the show, Curry had a lot of favorite moments, but nothing compares to showcasing his singing chops to millions of sports fans around the world.

“I’ve never really sang in front of people before, or that many people, slash global audience,” he said. “I heard it’s pretty catchy for a lot of people, so it was nice.”

At the time of the interview, Curry didn’t have a chance to check out Twitter’s reviews of his performance, but he’s not worried. If anything, his humor on stage had his back.

“I know Twitter’s probably all over the place, especially with some of the stuff I was saying,” Curry said. “They probably didn’t expect it from me, but hopefully everybody had a good time.”

