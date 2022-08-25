Report: ‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Investigated for Rape Allegation

Ratray, best known as Buzz McCallister, is under investigation in NYC after he was accused of raping his friend in 2017, which he denies

Devin Ratray—the child actor who sneered his way through 1990’s Home Alone as Kevin McCallister’s horrible older brother Buzz with memorable one-liners such as, “I wouldn’t let you sleep in my room if you were growing on my ass.”—is being investigated by New York City police in response to a rape allegation.

According to CNN, Ratray is being investigated in part due to an “unrelated incident” of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend in Oklahoma last December. He has pleaded not guilty in that case and a hearing is scheduled for October.

However, learning the news of Ratray’s arrest in Oklahoma encouraged his former friend, Lisa Smith, to get in touch with prosecutors about a police report she filed in 2017, alleging the actor had raped her in New York City that year.

Smith also contacted CNN, saying she was “devastated” that authorities did not thoroughly investigate her allegation when she initially made it. She “provided emails that suggest the case was closed even though she had taken steps to cooperate with the investigation,” the network reports, including traveling from out of state to be interviewed by investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, as well as providing a piece of clothing she wore on the night of the alleged attack, presumably for DNA testing.

Ratray, 45, has not been charged in relation to Smith’s allegations.

The New York City Police Department did not comment on how the case was handled to CNN but authorities said they are in touch with Smith. The department told the New York Post in a statement, “The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”

According to Smith, Ratray was a friend of 15 years before the night of the alleged rape in September of 2017. That evening, Smith met some friends, including her brother and Ratray, at a New York City bar. Later, everyone ended up at Ratray’s apartment for another drink. There, Smith believes Ratray drugged her drink. When she awoke, she was unable to move, she claims, but she says was aware that Ratray was sexually assaulting her.

“I remember waking up and I couldn’t move,” Smith told CNN. “I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch.”

The next day, Smith accused Ratray of rape over text message. Ratray denied that the incident happened, saying, according to Smith, that it was impossible because he was “impotent.”

Ratray denied the rape allegation to CNN in a phone call last week, saying he remembered the evening with Smith nearly five years ago, but said, “We did not have sex.”

Earlier this month, Ratray appeared as an obnoxious drunk in one of the final episodes of Better Call Saul, titled “Breaking Bad.”

