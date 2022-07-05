Amber Heard wants the verdict in her $10 million loss to Depp dismissed as Johnny fetes his newly-minted CA super-attorney, Camille Vasquez

Still reeling from their colossal loss to Johnny Depp in those dueling defamation lawsuits in beautiful Fairfax County, Virginia, Amber Heard and her lawyers would now like the whole troublesome, months-long legal to-do nullified.

Although they have already vowed to appeal the ruling—in which a jury decided Heard would pay Depp $10.35 million for accusations of abuse she made in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, while Depp would pay her $2 million over statements made by his former lawyer, Adam Waldman, including calling Heard’s entire account an “abuse hoax”—they’re now moving for the verdict to be dismissed, People reports.

Heard’s attorneys on Friday sent a filing to the court raising what they contend are two major issues with the jury’s findings. First, they argue that there was not sufficient evidence to support the verdict.

To that end, Heard’s attorneys made the claim that Depp should not have been allowed to argue that he lost his Pirates of the Caribbean franchise gig thanks to Heard’s op-ed, in which she wrote that she had been a victim of domestic abuse, although she did not name her alleged abuser.

According to the filing, Depp “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false.”

Secondly, Heard’s lawyers took issue with one of the jurors, Juror 15, claiming that the panelist was not properly vetted. The juror was supposed to have been born in 1945. However, the person who served on the jury looked much younger, the Aquaman star’s attorneys argued.

“Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970,” the motion reads.

Meanwhile, to the victor go the spoils—lots of them.

According to TMZ, one of Depp’s lead attorneys, newly-minted media sensation Camille Vasquez, will be celebrating her 38th birthday in Europe courtesy of her boyfriend, who planned the trip for her. The lucky guy, Ed Owen, is a Cambridge-educated Brit and WeWork executive, according to the New York Post. The pair haven’t been together very long—only since last November, when they collided by chance at reasonably-priced London gastropub, The Cow.

So, the trip: they’re going to Wimbledon. And they’re going to three separate concerts—Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and then they’ll travel to Prague to see… Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp.

Vasquez is the most popular lawyer around these days. As TMZ also reported, since her trial triumph, and making partner at her firm, Vasquez has been getting offers from other legal outfits as well. And, of course, everyone wants to talk to her now, from agents to networks, who see her in broadcasting, on the speaking circuit, or starting a production company.

Truly, it would be a shame if this newfound fabulosity proved utterly fleeting.

