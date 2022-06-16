Depp Trial Juror: ‘None of Us Were Really Fans of Either One of Them’

A juror told ”GMA” that the panel found Depp more authentic than ”aggressor” Heard, and that the verdict wasn’t influenced by social media

A member the seven-person jury for the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial told Good Morning America on Thursday that he just didn’t believe Heard during the many times she cried on the stand, dismissing her displays of emotion as “crocodile tears.”

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury… All of us were very uncomfortable,” he said. The juror, who is the only to speak about the case publicly so far, asked to remain anonymous, and all seven members of the panel have had their names sealed by the court for a year due to the high-profile nature of the case.

“It didn’t come across as believable,” he said. “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold… Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.’ It didn’t seem natural.”

Depp, on the other hand, “just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions.”

The juror added, “A lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up, and the majority of the jury felt that she was the aggressor.”

While the jury believe the doomed couple abused each other, they didn’t believe that Depp physically assaulted Heard.

The juror provided a window to the group’s reasoning, explaining, “They had their husband-wife arguments. They were both yelling at each other. I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. That’s what you do when you get into an argument, I guess. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

There were other incidences that chipped away at Heard’s credibility as well, the juror said.

Learning that Heard had not fully donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she had promised was “a fiasco for her,” the juror said.

Some of Heard’s behavior around Depp also raised eyebrows as the jury decided the former couple’s financial fate.

“If you have a battered wife or spouse situation, why would you buy the other person, the ‘aggressor,’ a knife? If you really wanted to help Johnny Depp get off drugs, why are you taking drugs around him?”

The juror denied being influenced by the court of popular opinion on social media. “Myself and at least two other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook,” he said. “Others who had it made a point not to talk about it.”

“Some people said we were bribed,” said the juror. “That’s not true. Social media did not impact us. We followed the evidence. We didn’t take into account anything outside [the courtroom]. We only looked at the evidence. They were very serious accusations and a lot of money involved. So we weren’t taking it lightly.”

The celebrity factor didn’t influence the deciders, either. The juror said he had only seen some of Depp’s films, and overall, “None of us were really fans of either one of them.”

As for damages, the juror said that they were given no guidance as to how much to award; each juror simply came up with a number they thought was fair.

Depp will be back in the courtroom on a new case with his same legal team of Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew. He’s been accused of assaulting a manager on a movie set in 2017.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.