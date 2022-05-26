Depp Trial: Amber’s Last Stand

”Every single day I have to relive the trauma. My hands shake… I wake up screaming,” Heard told the court on her final day of testimony

Amber Heard hit the stand again on Thursday in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation case against her in Fairfax County, Virginia on what could be the penultimate day of the courtroom saga, with closing arguments expected on Friday.

This time, Heard detailed how statements by Depp’s former lawyer which led her to bring a $100 million countersuit for libel against the actor had affected her.

“I am harassed, humiliated, and threatened every single day,” she said, referring to the so-called “Waldman Statements“—remarks that Depp’s then-lawyer, Adam Waldman, made after Heard published an op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse. After publication, Waldman called Heard’s allegations an “abuse hoax” and an “ambush” planned by Heard and her friends.

“People want to kill me and they tell me so,” she said. “People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that.”

Heard continued, “Every single day I have to relive the trauma. My hands shake… I wake up screaming.”

Heard went on to say that she copes with the trauma of her allegedly abusive marriage through instituting sets of “rules” for friends, intimate partners, and healthcare providers such as gynecologists about how to touch her or how not to scare her. She described having breakdowns on the set of Aquaman “because of this damage I carry around.”

“This is a horrible, painful, humiliating thing for any human being to have to go through,” Heard said, breaking down in tears. “I don’t deserve it.”

“I can’t have a career,” she further testified. “I have received hundreds of death threats, if not daily, then close… people mocking my testimony about being sexually assaulted.”

“I just want Johnny to leave me alone,” she said.

Asked by her counsel what she wanted once the trial was over, Heard said, “Johnny has taken enough of my voice. I have the right to tell my story… to talk about what happened to me. I don’t want anything else.”

Heard endured an aggressive cross-examination from Camilla Vasquez, one of Depp’s lawyers. Vasquez has become something of a social-media star for her tough cross-examinations and her—some say—overly familiar body language with Depp.

The back-and-forth between the two women became contentious at times as Heard questioned the testimony of other witnesses—”I’ve heard a lot of people say a lot of things to be involved in the Johnny Depp show.”

“Another liar on the stand,” Vasquez said at one point, seemingly directed at Heard after she vehemently denied leaking a video of Depp trashing his kitchen to TMZ.

Heard answered Vasquez’s other questions with “That’s absurd,” or “You’re very wrong.”

“He is a powerful man; I know just how many people will come out to support him,” Heard reiterated, speaking about witness testimony. “That’s why I wrote the op-ed, to [talk about] this phenomenon.”

