Depp Trial: Amber’s Bridal Party Shrooms and James Franco Pops By

Amber Heard admits the bridesmaids planned to trip face before the wedding, and James Franco paid a late night visit while Johnny was away

Amber Heard faced a harrowing cross-examination on Tuesday, her fourth day on the stand in the fifth week of the $50 million defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp in Fairfax County, Virginia, in response to which Heard has counter-sued for $100 million.

Heard was grilled by Depp attorney Camila Vasquez on the evidence, which on Tuesday took the form of photographs, Instagram videos, and audio recordings of the couple fighting. Heard said on Monday that the couple began taping each other to “get to the heart of some of our communication issues.”

Depp’s counsel questioned Heard on her past drug use, which Heard countered almost never took place in front of Depp. She was questioned about the fact that she drank wine in front of Depp and that she once sanctioned the mutual smoking of a joint in an attempt to depict Heard as someone whose own substance use was cavalier—and not respectful of the addict and alcoholic she lived with.

A “rough draft” of her wedding plans was produced, written by Heard, with the “after” part of the evening, following the 7 p.m. rehearsal dinner, to be “dance party and drugs and music.” Heard confirmed that she also procured mushrooms for the bridal party, who were to take them right before the wedding. The wedding took place on Depp’s private island in the Bahamas February 15.

Later in the testimony, Heard denied that Depp scored her a choice role in the aquatic farce, Aquaman.

“Mr. Depp got you that role in Aquaman?” Vazquez asked.

“No, Ms. Vazquez,” Heard replied. “I got myself that role by auditioning.”

And it wasn’t even lunchtime before James Franco made yet another appearance in the trial. In previous testimony, Heard claimed that Depp slapped and kicked her in a jealous rage aboard a private plane while she was starring with Franco in The Adderall Diaries.

Security footage shot in an elevator of the Eastern Columbia Building on May 22, 2016 was entered into evidence by Depp’s lawyers. Heard filed for divorce on May 23.

Depp and Heard shared a marital penthouse at the downtown Los Angeles address but Depp had left town at the time and Heard had gotten a temporary restraining order against him—which she says she wanted so that she could change the locks.

The video shows Franco and Heard in the elevator together, close to 11 p.m. Franco appears to be towing a bag or suitcase with a long handle.

Vasquez asked Heard several times if she knew that Depp would be traveling at the time of Franco’s visit. Heard answered that she was not aware of the specifics of Depp’s schedule.

