Depp Trial: Amber Says Johnny Beat Her Over James Franco Jealousy

”No one said anything, no one did anything” when Depp slapped and kicked her on a private plane, Heard said on her second day of testimony

Amber Heard testified for the second day on Thursday in the $50 million defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp in Fairfax County, Virginia. All before noon, Heard spoke of a stunning array of physical, psychological, and substance abuse, jealousy, and general dysfunction shot through with moments of bliss—for instance, a Christmas when Depp rented out a “beautiful” Malibu mansion and flew her family out, and then proposed with an “enormous” diamond ring.

Alternately, there was what Heard’s counsel referred to as “the Boston Plane Incident,” which was witnessed not only by Depp and Heard but by Depp’s friends and others.

Heard had been filming The Adderall Diaries, and Depp had become consumed with jealousy about the idea of Heard cheating on him with co-star James Franco, and about any intimate or “kissing scenes” they filmed together. On the plane, Depp began a crude running commentary, Heard said, “about my body and if I like [filming intimate scenes with Franco] and if I was wet.” She felt humiliated, she said, that these things were expressed in front of other people.

Throughout Heard’s testimony Thursday, Depp’s attorneys treated her more aggressively than during her first day on the stand, interrupting her with objections on the grounds of “heresay,” “speculation,” or answers being “non-responsive.”

Heard recalled that she “slowly” got up and moved to the front of the plane, but Depp responded by throwing things at her—”ice cubes, utensils.” Eventually, he followed her and slapped her across the face.

“It didn’t hurt my face,” she said tearfully. “I was embarrassed that this was happening in front of people.”

Heard testified that when she walked away, Depp kicked her in the back with his boot. She fell to the floor, where, she said, she “stared at the dirty carpet.” Meanwhile, “no one said anything, no one did anything. You could hear a pin drop on that plane.”

Meanwhile, Depp continued to drink and “started howling like an animal,” proceeding to lock himself in the bathroom, where he continued to howl until he passed out.

Heard said that she tape-recorded his howling on her phone because “I knew he wouldn’t remember it—”

“Objection, speculation,” a Depp lawyer cut in.

Eventually, three recordings of Depp were played for the courtroom. Depp stared down at the table, expressionless, as the court listened to his moans and mumbles.

Court is dark on Fridays, and there will be no trial next week, May 9-12. Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.

