Depp Trial Forever: Johnny Gets $301M to Reprise Jack Sparrow Role?

Depp testified he wouldn’t do another ”Pirates” film for “300 million and 1 million alpacas” but the studio apparently called his bluff

Not all treasure is silver and gold, in the words of Captain Jack Sparrow. But a lot of it is!

During the defamation super-trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp made a stink about how he lost a $22.5 million payday by being cut from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in 2018 due to domestic abuse allegations from Heard.

But when Depp won the trial, he restored his name, and apparently, his bankability. Now, according to a source close to Disney interviewed in the Australian website Poptopic, he’s lookin’ at a payday of $301 million to return to Pirates.

The deal was characterized as “a formal apology and a request for the beloved actor to return as Jack Sparrow.”

“Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp,” the source told Poptopic. “They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another “Pirates” film or two.”

The reprisal could include the actor’s “return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ and a spin-off Disney+ series about the early life of the Captain of the Black Pearl,” according to the source.

There may also be some voodoo behind the number. Depp said during the trial that he wouldn’t do another Pirates film for “300 million and a million alpacas.” Maybe someone at Disney has a sense of humor, although there’s no word yet on whether or not they plan on producing the wooly beasts.

In the recently-concluded trial, Depp won three counts of defamation and over $10 million against his ex for accusations she made in her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. She won one count of defamation and $2 million in damages against Depp. Heard and her lawyers have said they plan to appeal.

