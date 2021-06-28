Steven Seagal and Other Celebs Land on California’s List of Delinquent Taxpayers

A motley group of Hollywood celebs have landed on the State of California Franchise Tax Board’s Top 500 delinquent taxpayers list.

By law, the agency must enumerate the Golden State’s biggest personal income tax delinquencies over $100,000 at least twice a year. And Page Six has scanned the June charts for some of this round’s outstanding performers.

Michael Madsen has this year’s competition beat with an alleged debt of $509,029.92.

This isn’t the first time Madsen has been killed by bills. When he declared bankruptcy in 2009, he owed director Quentin Tarantino $1 million and lesser James Bond Pierce Brosnan $25,000. In 2013, Madsen paid $640,000 in back taxes.

Former Hole rock goddess and Golden Globe Best Actress nominee Courtney Love is runner up, allegedly in arrears to the tune of $357,260.94. Love has previously garnered critical attention from the government. In 2017, she reportedly paid $319,749.27 to settle a 2012 tax bill, as well as $266,000 in 2015 to settle accounts for 2009 and 2011.

Next up is 2006 Best Actor Oscar contender Terrence Howard, who the state says is on the hook for $295,850.84. This isn’t Howard’s first delinquency rodeo, either. He was reportedly investigated for tax evasion in 2019, as well as being a three-time tax lien recipient. The Empire star owed $1.1 million in 2010, $600,000 in 2006, and $140,000 in 2019 for tax bills still lingering from 2010. He has reportedly paid off the 2006 and 2010 liens.

Steven Seagal might’ve thought he was Above the Law but he’s currently Under Siege (sorry) by the tax man, as the action figure is being called to account for $216,361.19 in unpaid civic dues.

Always one to make interesting choices, last year the Russian citizen—by way of presidential decree by his pal Vladimir Putin—agreed to pay $314,000 in disgorgement and penalties in a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement for “unlawfully touting” a cryptocurrency investment. Earlier this year, he reportedly put his mostly bulletproof glass home/Fortress of Solitude on the market in Arizona for just under $3.4 million.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.