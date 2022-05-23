David Chapelle Attacker Says Comedian’s Jokes ‘Triggered’ Him

“I identify as bisexual… and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Isaiah Lee said from the Twin Towers Correctional Facility

It was jokes about the homeless and LGBTQ community that hit David Chappelle’s attacker personally, causing him to rush the stage and tackle the comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, Isaiah Lee told the New York Post in a jailhouse interview.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee said Saturday at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

Lee suggested that Chapelle do a sensitivity read in the future.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

“I’m also a single dad and my son is five,” said Lee, 23, who has been homeless himself. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

What pushed Lee over the edge and made him actually jump the stage and attack the comedian, however, was a pedophilia joke—which Lee said reminded him of being molested as a 17-year-old.

Now, Lee is facing four misdemeanor counts, including battery and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault. (Lee was carrying a replica gun with a retractable blade, although he says he didn’t have it on him when he rushed the stage).

He was also injured by security guards in the melee, and ended up with a broken arm. “They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose,” he said.

More criminal charges came out after the Hollywood Bowl incident: on Thursday he was charged with stabbing his roommate last year.

While “It was pretty much done,” Lee said about his criminal case involving Chappelle, it’s now gone from “me probably only doing six months [in jail] and having to do community service and living in a transitional home … to possibly 15 or more years in jail.”

Lee said that, after he tackled Chappelle, the comedian asked him backstage why he did it.

“I told him my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said,” Lee said.

Chappelle allegedly replied, “Now your story will die with you, son.”

