Direct from the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show, behold the hottest innovations you’ll have (or hate) this year

Color Wheels

For drivers who want their ride to match their mood, BMW presents the i Vision Dee, a vehicle designed to maximize what Bimmer dubs your “Digital Emotional Experience.” With a flick of a switch, you can change your car’s color to any combination of 32 hues, from an austere aubergine to Russian-oligarch red.

You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby

The Glüxkind Ella has been hailed as the Tesla of baby carriages, a self-driving stroller for parental units who want to propel their offspring on a hands-free, tech-forward cruise around the block. Of course, given the well-documented calamities of Tesla’s autonomous car program, what could possibly go wrong?

The Silent Treatment

Taking an important call that you don’t want others to hear? Playing Call of Duty in your cubicle? Skyted is running a Kickstarter campaign for an electronic muzzle that will let you exult in a high score or shovel the schadenfreude about deplorables within earshot, but now without anyone being the wiser.



Prying Eyes

Remember Google Glass? Strangers didn’t take kindly to unauthorized snapshots or videos. The TCL RayNeo 2x is hoping you’ll give eye-centric technology another try. The glasses boast many of the features from your smartphone in fashion-friendly frames.

Keepin’ Up With the Jetsons

Finally, the flying car we’ve all been waiting for. The ASKA A5 personal plane is a four-seater with a flight range of up to 250 miles and a cruising speed of 70 mph. For the price of a suburban house, you too can fly home like George J.

Double Vision

The Lenovo Yogabook 9i provides an immersive experience with a second screen that can be positioned vertically or horizontally, plus a 3D interface that doesn’t require donning dorky 3D glasses.

The Ring Cycle

Evie’s femme-friendly answer to the popular Oura is a disarmingly decorative health monitor ring that tracks an elaborate array of biological metrics, from heart rate and sleep patterns to menopause and menstrual cycles, and sends an SOS to your smartphone if it picks up any troubling trends.

Need a Lift?

Strap on the Apogee 2 exoskeleton by German Bionic, and you’ll marvel at your sudden super ability to heft huge objects. The device gives even 98-pound weaklings 66 pounds of extra boost.

