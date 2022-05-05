Now Republicans Want to Ruin the Sky Above Disney, Too

Increasingly desperate Republicans are continuing their all-out war on Disney.

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls is trying his hand at the new conservative pastime of trying to strip Disney of its various privileges, this time by asking that the no-fly-zones over both Disneyland and Walt Disney World be revoked in letters sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox Business reports.

“Major corporations should not get unreasonable privileges just because they have the ability to bankroll Congress, especially when they are trying to force their ideology on our children,” Nehls told Fox in a statement on Monday.

In the letter to Pelosi, the congressman wrote, “Special interests may have hijacked” the FAA’s “mandate” of making the airspace safe “in the sheep’s clothing of national security, for commercial gain.” No-fly zones should be “reserved for compelling national security and safety needs.”

Disney was granted the restricted airspace via a 2003 law for “special security reasons,” ostensibly terrorism concerns. In practice, however, many believe Disney sought the temporary flight restriction, as it is officially called, in order to end nuisances like aerial advertisers flying over the park.

As Nehl noted in his letter, no other theme parks have restricted airspace over their area.

On Monday, Republican Senator from Missouri and frequent orgy invitee Josh Hawley tweeted that he plans legislation that will come after Disney’s copyright protections, referring to them as a “woke corporation.”

“For years, @Disney has gotten special copyright protections from the federal government—allowing them to charge consumers more,” Hawley tweeted. “Woke corporations shouldn’t get sweetheart deals. I’ll introduce legislation this week to end their special protections—enough is enough.”

The letter from Nehl and the tweet from Hawley are just more moves from the conservative camp in what has turned into an escalating struggle for power between the GOP and Disney. It started in March when Disney, under pressure from its employees, voiced its opposition to Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents. Disney, one of Florida’s biggest employers, also paused all political contributions in the state, which seemed to enrage DeSantis further.

In April, the Florida Senate passed a bill abolishing special tax districts, which would eliminate self-governance privileges the Mouse House enjoys within the 38 square-mile parcel of land on which Disney World sits, called the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The situation is at a standstill due to $1 billion outstanding bond debt the state would have to pay if Disney loses its deal.

Meanwhile, more conservative voices are joining the Disney pile-on from the sidelines, even if it breaks their children’s hearts.

Kayleigh McEnany, who was the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump and is now a conservative political commentator for Fox News, has chimed in via a now-expired Instagram story video, captured by Inside the Magic.

Referring to “this whole Disney world situation,” McEnany spoke of her daughter, a Minnie Mouse fan. “I wanted to take her to Disney World, but I can’t in good faith do that anymore, at least not in the near future, which is so sad. I grew up going to Disney World and I just don’t think I can do it.” She was referring, presumably, to Disney’s confrontation with DeSantis. She has been a visible supporter of DeSantis and the “Don’t Say Gay.”

“So if you wanna cry, don’t cry about forcing sexuality on kindergartners. This is sick. Cry about the 62 million children who can’t go to kindergarten,” she said recently in response to current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who criticized the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

In the wake of the success of DeSantis’s bill, which is now a law, over a dozen states have proposed similar “Don’t Say Gay,” bills, reports NPR. The bill limits classroom discussion on sexual identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

