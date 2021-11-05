ComplexCon, “Fairfax” Pop-Up and 17 Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend

After a long pandemic shutdown, Los Angeles is open—and that means there’s fun stuff to do all across the city. Here’s a list of some of the coolest events happening in L.A. this weekend.

Saturday, November 14

Calling all foodies! It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t start this list off with our upcoming event. After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, Los Angeles Magazine is excited to announce that we’re bringing back our annual Food Event on November 14. This year’s event is being held at the breathtaking Hummingbird Nest Ranch in the Santa Susana Mountains and will feature food samplings from some of our favorite L.A.-based restaurants including 71Above, Impasta, Saikai Ramen Bar, and Magpies Softserve. Chefs including Raphael Lunetta of Lunetta All Day in Santa Monica, Moises Placencia of Theía, and Jessica Vilchis who is a co-host on NBC California Live, will be on hand doing live cooking demos, as will a slew of beverage brands to keep you sipping in style. You won’t want to miss the Food Event, so make sure you get your tickets ASAP. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6

The 11th annual GuadaLAjara Film Festival is taking place from November 4-6 in Downtown Los Angeles. The festival will feature in-person and virtual programs including galas, feature films, short films, and master classes celebrating the best of Latin American cinema and showcasing emerging BIPOC and Latinx talent and creators. Some of the films that will be featured is LA Queenciañera by director Pedro Peira, At Last by director Lorena Gordon, and This Is Not Comedy by directors Rodrigo Guardiola and Gabriel Nuncio. Tickets for most films start at $10. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, November 4 through Friday, November 5

Fans of Amazon Prime Video’s new animated comedy series Fairfax, which is inspired by the iconic Los Angeles shopping district, will be able to experience the over-the-top world depicted in the show and shop pieces from the fictional brand, Latrine at a pop-up experience this week. From November 3-6, attendees will be given fake Latrine money to shop Latrine merchandise, which includes hoodies, box tees, bucket hats, beanies, yo-yos, fanny packs, a collaboration with esteemed streetwear designer, Jeff Staple. Plus, the merchandise is free while supplies last. The pop-up will be held at 427 N. Fairfax Avenue. [More info]

Sunday, November 7 through Monday, November 8

Yves Tumor will be closing out the last few tour dates of their American tour since the release of their breakthrough album Heaven To A Tortured Mind and this year’s “Jackie” single on November 7-8 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. The genre-blurring artist, who embraces the world of rock, psychedelia, and electronic, will perform with a full live band at each of the shows. The main opener will be Stockholm-born artist Ecco2k along with performances from Hook, Evanora Unlimited, and Gabriel Skott. The shows will start at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $40. [More info and tickets]

Saturday, November 6 through Sunday, November 7

After nearly two years of virtual events due to COVID, ComplexCon is returning to the Long Beach Convention Center from November 6-7. The two-day cultural event, which is known for highlighting some of the most exciting creatives in fashion, music, pop culture, sports, food, and art, will feature an array of experiences including a food festival known as “First We Feast Lagoon” and a special performance from ASAP Rocky who will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his beloved mixtape Live. Love. ASAP. Other musical performances will come from Turnstile and DJ sets by Lil Yachty and A-Trak. This year’s event will be hosted by Grammy-nominated artist J Balvin and Kristen Crawley who is the founder of KNC Beauty and will also be unveiling a limited edition capsule collection with Champion at ComplexCon, which will be available for purchase. One of the most exciting parts about ComplexCon are the surprise merchandise drops, which will be available at a marketplace and at the plentiful vendor booths at the venue. Among the brands are Los Angeles-based brands Bricks & Wood, Kids of Immigrants, Hypland, Bristol-Studio, and Born x Raised. The all-day conference will also feature several food vendors including L.A.-based restaurants including Sweet Chick, Afters Ice Cream, Fat Sal’s, and more. Tickets start at $80 for one-day general admission passes and $135 for both days. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, November 4 through Monday, April 25

The annual Art & Nature festival is returning to the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach on November 4. The purpose of the event is to showcase Laguna Beach artists, develop connections between art and science, and raise awareness about environmental issues. The 5-month series will kick off on Nov. 4 with a free weekly event called “First Thursdays Art Walk” from 6-9 p.m. The festival, which runs through April 25, will also feature special exhibitions from artists including Rebeca Méndez who will be debuting “Any-Instant-Whatever,” lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world like the “Art & Nature Family Festival” taking place on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [More info]

Thursday, November 4 through Friday, November 5

You likely already saw our coverage of the super exclusive House of Gucci runway show that took place earlier this week, but here’s a fashion show that you can actually watch live. The Kornit Fashion Show LA began on November 2 and runs through Friday in Downtown, Los Angeles. Kornit Fashion Week LA presents various fashion shows and evening events from sun up to sun down. Among the presenting designers are Jolleson, Bishme Cromartie, Asher Levine, and Aliona Kononova. All of the free tickets to the in-person events have been snatched up, but don’t fret. You can follow Kornit on social media to watch them virtually. [More info]

Friday, November 5

Los Angeles-based chef Rebecca King is joining forces with Highly Likely chef, Kat Turner, with a one night pop-up dinner at the West Adams eatery from 5-8 p.m. on November 8. On the menu for the “Good Food with the Bad Jews” event are Porc Frites (The Bad Jew’s smoked pop chop) paired with Highly Likely super-crisp, hand-cut Kennebec frites and a coriander au poivre. A la carte dishes, including Brussels in maple chermoula and Persian cucumbers in chili crisp with zesty labne; natural wine by the glass and bottle; and desserts will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $35, which gets you one order of Porc Frites, which serves two guests comfortably and one guest generously. [More info and tickets]

Saturday, November 6

The non-profit Catmosphere is hosting a virtual “Catwalk” event on November 6 to raise awareness about the conservation of big cats such as tigers, pumas, and snow leopards, which face extinction. The “Catwalk” event, which is free and open-to-all, is a 7km outdoor walk or run from wherever you are in the world. Participants are encouraged to choose which big cat they will be walking in support of, which will determine which cat crew they’ll be a part of. The big cat that has the most people walking on its behalf will be crowned the winning cat. [More info]

Fridays

Each Friday night, you can catch some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and elsewhere at the Lounge on Melrose. Tickets cost $15 for the weekly comedy showcase, but you’ll save money on drinks because the event is BYOB. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Guests will be required to provide a proof of vaccination in order to gain access to the event. [More info and tickets]

Through Thursday, November 18

Ascension, the audience-interactive, sci-fi mystery thriller written by D.G. Watson and directed by Echo associate artistic director Ahmed Best, opens October 6 at the Atwater Village Theater. According to the theater, the play “strikes at the heart of our assumptions about faith, memory, and reality” as lead character Rebel (played by Charrell Mack, who received her M.F.A. from USC this spring) is trapped inside a long, narrow pod. No one knows that she’s there, but the audience is her only hope to escape. Performances are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through November 18 and tickets start at $34. [More info and tickets]

Through March 20, 2022

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through January 2022

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

Theaters are opening up again, but there’s still plenty of fun stuff to see at pop-up drive-ins and outdoor pop-ups throughout the region. This weekend’s offerings include Coming to America, Gone with the Wind, and more. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through February 27, 2022

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

Ongoing

Pop-up screenings sell out fast, but the L.A. area’s stationary drive-ins don’t require advance tickets and have plenty of great movies to check out—and double features galore. It’s a throwback that’s become very welcome in the era of social distancing.

Ongoing

Check out what we have in this week’s roundup of streaming recommendations because sometimes the best things to do are the most low-effort of all.

Looking for even more things to watch, eat, and do during the COVID-19 outbreak? Check out our Inside Guide.

