Comedian Jak Knight’s Death Ruled Suicide by L.A. County Coroner

The 28-year-old rising star was an accomplished standup comedian, writer, producer, and actor, and his death shocked the comedy world

The death of comedian Jak Knight has been ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, according to documents obtained by People.

The 28-year-old rising star was found suffering from a gun shot wound last Thursday on an embankment in the city, and tributes poured out from the comedy community while a family representative said in a statement, “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time.”

Comedy Central, which named Knight a “Comic to Watch” in 2014, tweeted, “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously.”

Knight was an accomplished stand-up comedian as well as an actor, writer, and television producer. He co-created and starred in Peacock’s Bust Down, a sitcom about casino employees pursuing bad ideas to better their lives. The show premiered last March to critical acclaim.

“We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight,” said Knight’s Bust Down family, Peacock and Universal Television in a joint statement. “He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time.”

He also wrote for Netflix animated comedy Big Mouth and voiced character DeVon.

A heartbreaking loss for the Big Mouth family. Writer and voice actor for beloved character Devon. An enormous talent. Rest in peace Jak Knight. pic.twitter.com/oA6dR1YfMw — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) July 17, 2022

The series’ executive producer and co-creator Andrew Goldberg tweeted out a tribute on Sunday with a picture of Knight doing what he did best.

“This is how I’ll always remember my friend Jak Knight: laughing and making us laugh. He was brilliant, hilarious, loving, and one of a kind,” Goldberg wrote. “My heart goes out to his family, by blood and by comedy, and everyone who loved Jak. There were a lot of us, and we miss him already.”

This is how I’ll always remember my friend Jak Knight: laughing and making us laugh. He was brilliant, hilarious, loving, and one of a kind. My heart goes out to his family, by blood and by comedy, and everyone who loved Jak. There were a lot of us, and we miss him already. 💔 pic.twitter.com/YWA7OGyiFl — Andrew Goldberg (@BigMouthAndrew) July 17, 2022

Days after Knight’s death, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live across the United States. Modeled after 911, the new three-digit mental health support line is designed to be a memorable and quick number that connects people who are suicidal or in any other mental health crisis to a trained mental health professional.

“If you are willing to turn to someone in your moment of crisis, 988 will be there,” said Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, at a recent press briefing. “988 won’t be a busy signal, and 988 won’t put you on hold. You will get help.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.