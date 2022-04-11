Cole Sprouse on How Ending ‘Riverdale’ Will Be Different Than His Past Disney Series

Cole Sprouse knows from experience when it comes to beloved television programs, there’s usually a moment when the actor feels it’s time to wrap things up. Only this time, the 29-year-old actor doesn’t know if leaving Riverdale will feel bittersweet like his former Disney Channel show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

“I sort of take it day by day. I mean, I know that sounds a little inappropriate, but we’re coming upon the finality, I mean just speaking candidly, our contracts that we signed were for seven seasons,” Sprouse told Los Angeles magazine at the show’s Paleyfest red carpet.

“At least in my past when Suite Life ended, I think it was a bittersweet experience, but we were all sort of ready to go. I don’t know how we’re going to feel at the end of this. It’s been a lot of work and a ton of memories and we shoot up in Vancouver so we’ve been away from our family and friends for quite a while so I guess I’ll take it with a grain of salt and see,” he added.

Speaking of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Sprouse recently reunited with his former co-star Brenda Song when she participated as a journalist in the press junket for his newest flick, Moonshot. The only problem was she was actually there to interview his co-star Lana Condor, not Sprouse.

“I was deeply offended, genuinely offended by it,” Sprouse said. “I was like, ‘This is no fair. This would have been so much fun.’ So I popped in real quick and said hi and then I had to let her be.”

The reunion has sparked fans to ask for a reboot of the Disney Channel series. Sprouse’s simple answer: “Never.”

“I don’t really believe in reboots. You can carve that on my grave,” Sprouse said. “I think to take something that is beautiful and nostalgic and then to sort of reopen that and bring it to modern criticism is a dangerous thing. Let it live. It’s beautiful and pure.”

Watch Riverdale on The CW.

