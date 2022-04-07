Here is the list of what (party) lists you will want to be on in the desert.

Welcome back, Coachella. Kanye West has dropped out, but TheWeeknd and Swedish House Mafia have dropped in for the annual festival. And the parties are back and better than ever.

Celebrities and influencers alike will begin their trek to the desert on April 15 for music, fashion and a whole lot of party hopping. The welcome back weekend will see major events such as Nylon House, Neon Carnival and Tao Group Hospitality’s Coachella Weekend Takeover partnering with several fashion, food and wellness brands that see the power of partnerships for extra branding opportunities.

In case you missed it, the outdoor music festival will be returning after a two year hiatus without a mask requirement. Coachella organizers also previously announced that their guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination nor a negative COVID-19 test. Many of the parties have different safety protocols in place.

Keep reading to find out where the stars will be partying in the desert.

Friday, April 15th

Revolve x Monica Hansen Beachwear

Monica Hansen Beachwear celebrates its festival capsule collection with REVOLVE at the Parker Palm Springs. Attendees are invited to enjoy much needed fun in the sun with activations, gifting and a first look at Monica Hansen Beachwear’s festival capsule.

Galore Ranch

Galore Ranch is a collaboration party between Galore, Foot Locker, 1800 Tequila and NTWRK. Hosted by rapper Tyga and Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry, the swag will be out of this world. There will be stations for hand-crafted 1800 Tequila cocktails, glam sessions poolside with NYX Pro Make-up artists, DJ sets, and exclusive collaborations from streetwear and design legends like Chicago Bulls design advisor Don C, Foot Locker’s first women’s creative director Melody Ehsani, vintage purveyor Sean Wotherspoon, rapper Freddie Gibbs and more.

The NYLON House

After its success in Miami during Art Basel, NYLON House is making its debut on Friday, April 15th. The momentous music event will be an after hours celebration with established and emerging DJs, including Peggy Gou, Layla Benitez, and Deroos. Guests will be able to get festival ready with fashion and beauty installations on display throughout the estate, and custom cocktails and beverages to keep guests refreshed. NYLON will also have a special print edition of the magazine out and available to celebrate the event.

Tao Desert Nights Presented by Gala Music

As the leaders of an industry-wide paradigm shift, Gala Music is using rewards, NFTs, and Web3 interoperability to build a decentralized world of music that uplifts artists, fans, and collectors like never before. For Tao Desert Nights, Gala is bringing some of the biggest names in music together for an unforgettable night of dancing on a one-of-a-kind NFT dancefloor. The experience will combine the art of LED technology with cutting-edge graphics and incredible music. Guests will enjoy specialty Casamigos cocktails. Supporting Brand Sponsors: Jeeter, Casamigos, PrettyLittleThing, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Miraval, Enroot, Vineyard Brands, Absolut Vodka.

Saturday, April 16th

HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant Preflight Lounge

HBO Max is coming to Coachella for the first time with an exclusive, invite-only wellness experience inspired by Max Original The Flight Attendant. Throughout Weekend One, guests will be treated to a curated collection of luxe wellness treatments designed to help them “fest better,” from partners including Sameday Health, Brentwood Home, The Remedy Place and Loops Beauty. Plus, ELEMENTS of Balance Energy plant-based adaptogen drink to cool off. The experience hits the desert just ahead of the launch of The Flight Attendant season 2 starring Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, and Rosie Perez which airs on HBO Max on Thursday, April 21. This event will also be open on Sunday from 10AM-4PM PST.

REVOLVE Festival

REVOLVE Group, Inc., the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces the return of the highly anticipated REVOLVE Festival for its fifth year this April after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festival is in partnership with LA hospitality powerhouse The h.wood Group, and will deliver next-level entertainment, fashion, beauty and lifestyle experiences with live performances and special guest appearances over two days in La Quinta, CA, Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 between 1:00pm – 8:00pm.

CREATE & CULTIVATE

Create & Cultivates brings their Desert Pop-Up back to Palm Springs with some of the top content creators in the business. While enjoying the sun and the outdoors, attendees will be able to sip cocktails with other ambitious women and tune into a panel that will offer details on how to make a splash in the content space. Guests who RSVP will be able to shop pop-ups from their favorite brands, get your festival worthy hair done and snap a selfie.

Rolling Stone Live

Rolling Stone Live will return to Palm Springs on April 16th with an immersive festival weekend experience focused around their highly anticipated annual pool party on Saturday from Noon-6pm. Rolling Stone Live, in celebration of their inaugural Creators Issue, will feature live musical performances by notable and upcoming artists poolside including Grace Mckagan, Carwash, BLXST, James Hype and Gryffin. The iconic pool party will be complemented by a satellite activation from META who will host their Creator House to highlight emerging creators to leverage their products to build community, strengthen their brand and harness economic opportunity along with additional partnership from Lucky Brand who will host the Future Fantastic pop-up, the Abra Conquer Crypto Cafe, cocktails by CIROC and Madre Mezcal, wine by Matua, along with hotel and nightlife partner Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group. Other brands supporting the weekend’s activities include Lovesac, Rayban, Reign Energy, Origin Water and Tractor Beverage Co. Expect a ton of celebrities and VIPs to be in attendance, it is always a huge turn out of amazing names with talent in attendance ranging years prior from Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross to Sydney Sweeney to Charli XCX to the X Ambassadors and many more.

ZOEasis

Returning for its sixth year, ZOEasis will host a midday desert oasis celebration on Saturday, April 16th. Rachel Zoe, acclaimed DJs Amrit and Chloé Caillet, and many more influential artists, musicians, and talent will be in attendance. Guests will glam up with the Glimmer Bar, escape the desert heat with the Constellation of Dreams lounge, create core memories with the interactive photo studio, gaze upon sun and sustainability inspired art installations, revitalize their spiritual wellness in The Light Box and more.

Tao Desert Daze With Galore Magazine

For the first time, Tao Group Hospitality will bring its nighttime experience to the day. Tao Desert Daze will be the ultimate pre-festival event in collaboration with Galore Magazine and a soundtrack provided by Chase B and special live performances. Centered around the property’s freshwater lake, guests will enjoy an array of water activations and poolside performances. Guests will also enjoy specialty Casamigos cocktails. Supporting Brand Sponsors: Jeeter, Casamigos, PrettyLittleThing, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Vineyard Brands, Absolut Vodka.

Neon Carnival

Neon Carnival will make its triumphant return and descend upon the desert night sky to illuminate once again on Saturday, April 16. The coveted after-party is back to celebrate its 11-year anniversary exclusively on weekend one of the highly-anticipated desert festival. With continued involvement from the biggest names in entertainment and consumer lifestyle, including the return of iconic denim brand Levi’s, back to headline the event alongside Mexico’s original luxury tequila, Tequila Don Julio. This year’s exclusive invite-only fête welcomes new brand additions, including Liquid I.V., DIRECTV, Monster Energy, new Smirnoff Neon Lemonades and PathWater to the festivities. And for the first time this year, Neon Carnival is also going digital with two exciting opportunities. Levi’s® and Neon Carnival regular, Paris Hilton, will host the Neon Carnival experience in the metaverse in “Paris World” on Roblox.

Returning to its permanent home located at the Desert International Horse Park, the sprawling equestrian center welcomes back festival-goers to its all grass knoll spanning three football fields, featuring carnival-style games and exhilarating amusement park thrills. No strangers to Neon Carnival, world-renowned DJs Ruckus and Kayper, return to the scene to keep the party going late into the night along with newcomer Mel DeBarge, reining from New York City and a staple in the international party arena. Conceptualized by LA’s original nightlife maven, Brent Bolthouse, and produced by Best Events, the duo has created the unrivaled outdoor dance party that is widely recognized as one of the most sought-after parties on the planet, attracting the entertainment industry’s elite year after year.

Tao Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter

For night 2, Jeeter, the #1 cannabis pre-roll brand, is curating some over-the-top moments in line with its dedication to experience and high vibes, including an extravagant aerial presentation that guests will not want to miss. World-class DJ performances and many more surprises will make for an unforgettable night. Guests will enjoy specialty Casamigos cocktails. Supporting Brand Sponsors: PrettyLittleThing, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Miraval, Enroot, Vineyard Brands, Absolut Vodka.

Sunday, April 17th:

TAO Beach

Along with the return of Tao Desert Nights, the group will be creating a tropical oasis inspired by their popular day club TAO Beach located in The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. The signature Balinese elements of TAO Beach will be incorporated into the desert landscape. The culinary team from Tao Beach will be onsite to provide elevated food offerings inspired by the Las Vegas menu, as well as Casamigos cocktails. Supporting Brand Sponsors: PrettyLittleThing, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Miraval, Enroot, Vineyard Brands, Absolut Vodka. Previous events have been heavily attended by star-studded audiences including Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Diddy, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Jamie Foxx, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, and more.

All Weekend Long

Remezcla

Remezcla is excited to announce a series of after-hours parties at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16. This year Coachella will have the largest Latinx lineup in its history, making it one of the most important multicultural music festivals of the year. For two days, for the opening weekend of the festival, Remezcla House will be throwing a daily party that celebrates the Latinx representation and energy at this year’s festival. The parties will be an extension of the festival bringing together some of the best Latinx music, performances of established and upcoming artists, as well as content capture and photo opportunities. The daily music lineup is listed below, and available online at RemezclaHouse.com

Soho Desert House

A beautiful desert oasis, at an exclusive sprawling estate minutes from the festival, to feature unlimited free food and drinks, and performances by Channel Tres, Diplo, BadBadNotGood, The Blessed Madonna, DJ Harvey, DJ Holographic, Everyday People, Hablot Brown, Honey Dijon, Hot Chip, Jayda G, Major League DJZ, Masego, and many more. Enjoy unlimited food and drinks from Chicas Tacos, Daring, Beyond, Erewhon, as well as Soho House favorites like their paella, BBQ, Dirty Burgers and more. Refreshments include Caliwater, refreshing cactus water and specialty bars from Patron, Amass, Rosaluna, Trip and of course, Soho House bars pouring your House Tonics. Desert House Membership required.



The RETREAT

Celebrities, influencers, artists and musicians will be gathering at an exclusive private estate for a curated VIP experience April 15-17. Entertainment onsite will include art installations, pool parties, craft drinks made with Tres Generaciones tequila, refreshments such as Caliwater by Vanessa Hudgens, Superbird and Cool Cat, DJs and special surprises, plus innovative food from top-tier chefs including Chef Leo Bongarra and snacks like Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Wonderful Pistachios. Attendees will enjoy a one-stop-shop for gifting of weekend essentials such as mou summer footwear, Canadian Classics apparel and Miage Skincare plus wellness activations and poolside relaxing before the festivities get into full swing. The weekend will be capped with an epic Sunday recovery brunch prepared by some of L.A.’s finest chefs. Many more partners and brands to be announed.

Day Club

Day Club Palm Springs, has announced its return to the desert with a stacked lineup of electronic music’s brightest names. Taking place at Hilton Hotel Palm Springs during both weekends of Coachella, April 15-17 and April 22-24, Day Club showcases stars making waves in dance music and beyond to soundtrack six days of poolside partying. Weekend One kicks off with international pop star & LGBTQ+ icon Kim Petras alongside ethereal indie pop goddess Caroline Polachek, both taking their talents to the decks with special Day Club DJ sets. Firmly in the midst of his Good Faith Forever tour, Saturday sees a pair of DJ sets by Grammy-nominated French musician Madeon joined by multi-genre producer and Young Art label head TOKiMONSTA. LA’s premiere dance music destination Sound Nightclub curates Sunday weekend one, presenting two of house music’s hottest names with Australia’s Dom Dolla and Chicago’s John Summit. Day Club is proud to partner with small batch craft Austrian brand, NEFT Vodka, to bring premium cocktails to the pool party series. NEFT is recognized for its exceptional taste that can be savored neat or elevate any cocktail, as well as its one-of-a-kind lightweight and unbreakable barrel packaging that keeps the vodka chilled for hours and is ready to go wherever and whenever you are.Single day GA tickets start at $25. Weekend passes are available starting at $70. All events are 21+ and go on sale at 12pm PST, Friday, March 4. Tickets, hotel packages and more information available at dayclub.ps.

Framework

Having been integral to Coachella’s Yuma Tent since the stage’s inception in 2013, Framework has built a second home in the desert, hosting events across the valley from Palm Springs to Thermal. This Spring, Framework continues pioneering new ground, unveiling a never before used venue at Thermal Airport, and creating a bespoke after-hours location to showcase some of dance music’s most admired talents. Friday night will see Framework and Rhonda pair up for their beloved Queen of The Desert concept, this time welcoming the disco funk master Purple Disco Machine, the next house crossover star SG Lewis and the inimitable disco queen of the night, Jayda G. Saturday, Framework aligns with Goldenvoice’s recently launched Palm Springs Desert Air concept, showcasing the best in house and techno with Ibiza heavyweights The Martinez Brothers going back to back for the first time ever with Black Coffee, with special guest from Ninja Tune’s much buzzed about Korean breakout, Peggy Gou. Sunday will see Framework team up with their Vegas partners, the Wynn’s Art of the Wild, which has built a reputation as the city’s must attend underground dance music event. Art of the Wild will dive into the left of center live house strains of Bedouin, a rare back to back performance from Crosstown Rebels and Day Zero visionary Damian Lazarus and the rapidly ascendant Michael Bibi, a set from Berlin’s Innervisions icon Dixon, and Miami’s Club Space resident and NYC house royalty, Leyla Benitez. The back drop for this unique trio of parties will be a never before used hanger located at Thermal Airpot, just minutes from the Coachella Music and Arts Festival grounds. Framework will transform the venue into an after-dark desert oasis, with world class lighting provided by fellow Yuma tent collaborator, SJ Lighting. Also debuting on-site will be the first ever walk-in Framework store, complete with brand new Spring line.

Have a party pitch to be included? Email [email protected]