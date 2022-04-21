Coachella Report: Here’s What Went Down at the After Parties

Another Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is in the books. Headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd each wow’d the festival-goers with fun-filled sets that included new song drops and surprise appearances from the likes of Shaina Twain, Khalid and Justin Bieber.

While the desert danced the weekend away, celebrities, athletes and influencers alike spent their time jumping from party to party.

Keep reading to find out what you didn’t see on the stream.

Levi’s® and Tequila Don Julio Present Neon Carnival with Hydration by Liquid I.V.

Neon Carnival made its triumphant return and descended upon the desert night sky to illuminate once again for its 11-year-anniversary on Saturday, April 16. The coveted after-party celebrated its 11-year anniversary exclusively on weekend one of the highly-anticipated desert festival. With continued involvement from the biggest names in entertainment and consumer lifestyle, including the return of iconic denim brand Levi’s®, back to headline the event alongside Mexico’s original luxury tequila, Tequila Don Julio. This year’s exclusive invite-only fête welcomed new brand additions, including Liquid I.V., DIRECTV, Monster Energy, new Smirnoff Neon Lemonades and PathWater to the festivities.

And for the first time this year, Neon Carnival went digital with two exciting opportunities. Levi’s and Neon Carnival regular, Paris Hilton, hosted the Neon Carnival experience in the metaverse in “Paris World” on Roblox. To celebrate the much-anticipated return of Neon Carnival as well as Tequila Don Julio’s sixth consecutive year as a sponsor of the most coveted after-party, artist and photographer Jose Silva, who has been capturing all the action over the years, has compiled some of his most epic photos into an exclusive NFT. The six limited edition NFT’s gave holders a glimpse into the hottest event of the season with Tequila Don Julio and unlocked tickets to this year’s Neon Carnival which is otherwise invite-only.

Returning to its permanent home located at the Desert International Horse Park, the sprawling equestrian center welcomed back festival-goers to its all-grass knoll spanning three football fields, featuring carnival-style games and exhilarating amusement park thrills. No strangers to Neon Carnival, world-renowned DJs Ruckus and Kayper, returned to the scene to keep the party going late into the night along with newcomer Mel DeBarge,reining from New York City. Conceptualized by LA’s original nightlife maven, Brent Bolthouse, and produced by Best Events, the duo has created the unrivaled outdoor dance party that is widely recognized as one of the most sought-after parties on the planet, attracting the entertainment industry’s elite year after year.

Also seen enjoying the party was the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Jared Leto, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chloe x Halle, Cierra Ramirez, KJ Apa, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Keith Powers, Madison Pettis, Rickey Thompson, Rachel Zoe, Darren Barnet, Alexis Ren, Shaun Ross, Nick Viall, and more.

NYLON House

After its success during Art Basel in Miami, NYLON House made its debut on Friday, April 15th, and kicked off the first day of the festival for an after-hours dance party featuring a special DJ set from Peggy Gou and immersive activations from MCM, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Soulboost & Unmuddled. NYLONcreated a special print edition of the magazine that was celebrated at the event, featuring global sensation, singer and songwriter Anitta on the cover.

“MCM Presents NYLON House is an extremely notable partnership for us and we look to this as one that most aligns with our brand identity and heritage. It showcases our ties and relationships with the music community, and how our product assortment lends itself to the festival culture”, said Dirk Schönberger, Global Brand Officer, MCM.

TAO Desert Nights

Tao Group Hospitality officially made its return to Coachella Valley on the inaugural night of thePfestival, welcoming VIPs and celebrities such as Alexander Skarsgård, Hedi Klum, Jared Leto, Timothee Chalamet, and more at the Tao Desert Nights Presented by Gala Music after-party. Guests sipped specialty cocktails from Casamigos and enjoyed a night of dancing via Gala Music’s one-of-a-kind NFT dancefloor, combining the art of LED technology with cutting-edge graphics, and exclusive musical performances by recent Grammy winner Black Coffee, DJ Holographic, and Ariel Vromen. Supporting brand partners at the kick-off to Tao Desert Nights Presented by Gala Music after-party included Jeeter, Casamigos, PrettyLittleThing, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Miraval, Enroot, Vineyard Brands, and Absolut Vodka.

Swedish House Mafia After Hours Presented by Spotify

On Friday, 4/15, Swedish HouseMafia shared the stage for the first time in nearly a decade at SwedishHouse Mafia After Hours Presented by Spotify, “Paradise Again” Album Release Party Live From the Desert – an exclusive, first-of-its-kind event at the Zenyara Estate. In the early morning hours, the DJ trio reunited to perform tracks from their new album “Paradise Again.” For the first time ever, Spotify Live streamed the entire set for fans across the globe.

DJs Damian Lazarus and Cole Knight opened the night with beat-dropping sets to get the crowd going. Then Swedish HouseMafia(Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello) performed live in front of an exclusive group of fellow musicians, celebrity fans, internet-breaking creators, and industry partners, including Doja Cat, Alesso, Anitta, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Puth, Zoey Deutch, Orville Peck, A-Trak, Chloe Cherry, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, and many more.

Guests were served album-inspired Paradise (Again) Paloma’s, courtesy of Absolut, as well as enjoyed late night treats and libations from Taco Bell, Irv’s Burgers and the Hydration Station at Tulum Bar. In addition, celebrities danced the night away with new sounds from Swedish House Mafia and were serving poses and angles at the VIP step and repeat and Mir Mir photo booth experience.

REVOLVE Festival

This year’s festival may have had a rough start, but ended with the most fun splash of the weekend. In case you missed it, Los Angeles magazine’s Joseph Kapsch reported that sources on the ground begun comparing the influencer heavy event to Fyre Festival after chaos broke out while the VIPs were waiting for the shuttle to pick them up and drive them to the undisclosed location event. According to insiders, influencers were “stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for hours, waiting for buses that aren’t coming to bring them to actual festival… Alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy.” Nonetheless, the mayhem was eventually remedied after authorities along with security got the crowds sorted and into the actual festival.

In response, a rep for Revolve released the following statement to E!: “In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending REVOLVE Festival this year, REVOLVE worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the 2-day invitation-only event. With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue. The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as rideshare drop-off and pickup access with added WIFI for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security.”

The statement continued, “As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival. The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority. We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted. We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better.”

Revolve Festival was a three-day affair in partnership with The h.wood Group, who brought fashion, beauty and lifestyle experiences to table coupled with live performances from featured artists such as Post Malone, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign and Bia Day 1 and Jack Harlow, Latto, iann dior, along with special guest performances with a special appearance by Willow.

Guests of the festival interacted with visually immersive installations, sharing their experience with friends and fans around the world through social media. Official payment partner Venmo was on-site, along with Spotify which served as the exclusive streaming partner at the REVOLVE Festival – celebrating the unique connection the K-Pop genre creates between fans, creators, culture, and fashion. The Spotify K-Pop Cafe featured an interactive Blend-themed smoothie bar inspired by the K-Pop ON! flagship playlist, bringing to life the many aspects of K-Pop culture – from fashion to beauty to food. Popular Spanish brand, Hawkers is the official sunglasses partner, and had a great setup with lots of people in line. Upon arrival, guests were treated to organic pressed juices from popular Los Angeles-based health market Erewhon, delivered via Postmates, the official food delivery partner for REVOLVE Festival. Guests enjoyed cocktails provided by 818 Tequila, the exclusive tequila partner of REVOLVE Festival, and tequila seltzers by the exclusive ready-to-drink partner, Onda. Other food and beverage options included Daring Foods and a Good American ice cream truck on the grounds, as well as drinks from exclusive energy partner, Celsius.

ZOEasis

Having returned for its sixth year, ZOEasis hosted the most stylish and influential artists, musicians, and talent for a midday desert oasis celebration this past Saturday, April 16th. Guests glammed up with the Glimmer Bar, escaped the desert heat with the Constellation of Dreams lounge, created core memories with the interactive photo studio, gazed upon sun and sustainability inspired art installations, revitalized their spiritual wellness in The Light Box, and more.

HBO Max The Flight Attendant Preflight Lounge

HBO Max hosted The Flight Attendant Preflight Lounge, its first-ever Coachella Valley activation, during the first weekend of one of the most famous festivals in the world. Taking place at the Ace Hotel on April 16 and 17, the exclusive, invite-only experience offered wellness treatments for festival-goers and an inside look at season two of the Max Original The Flight Attendant ahead of its premiere on Thursday, April 21.

Season two of the critically acclaimed dark comedy series finds Cassie Bowden (played by Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. Inspired by Cassie’s wellness journey, HBO Max assembled a curated collection of wellness programming, treatments and activities to help guests “fest better.” Onsite, trained professionals from partners including Sameday Health, Brentwood Home, The Remedy Place and Loops Beauty provided complimentary IV therapy, cryofacials, lymphatic drainage massages, guided yoga sessions and more. Guests at The Flight Attendant Preflight Lounge also explored interactive elements inspired by the mysteries and adventures that fans can expect from the show’s upcoming season.

Rolling Stone Live

Timed to the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, cultural authority Rolling Stone returned with its annual festival weekend activation, Rolling Stone Live, presented by Meta. Rolling Stone, who has been the leading voice in music and popular culture for over 50 years, returned to ARRIVE Palm Springs for its third annual weekend-long festival experience featuring live performances by Grace McKagan, BLXST and Carwash, James Hype and perennial festival headliner Gryffin. Plus special guests Deejays Denise Love Hewett and Tolula Adeyemi.

Rolling Stone partnered with Meta yet again to bring its successful Creator House activation to the desert valley. The brands will develop unique and engaging experiences for attendees to explore the products and tools that support creators’ storytelling ambitions – including Reels, Meta Quest 2 VR headsets and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. The activation is part of a larger partnership between Rolling Stone and Meta aimed at celebrating content creators at some of the most sought-after music and cultural festivals in 2022 – kicking off in Austin, TX at SXSW and culminating in Los Angeles with the celebration of Rolling Stone’s inaugural “Creators” issue.

Rolling Stone and Meta also released the second installment of its recently launched Reels series, “Behind the Creator” which serves to highlight emerging creators at each Creator House activation and the ways they leverage Meta’s products to build community, strengthen their brand and harness economic opportunity.

Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group served as hotel and nightlife partners for the 2022 iteration of Rolling Stone Live, the newest Las Vegas hospitality destination, with poolside cabanas and a sea of neon trucker hats flooding guests as they danced the day away at the pool party extravaganza.

The festival experience included the premiere of the CÎROC Vodka Spritz canned cocktails, Matua Wine chill zone and beauty bar featuring facial glitter and rhinestones and hair braiding, and a curated Madre Restaurant & Mezcaleria sampling station providing refreshing poolside mezcal cocktails, with a hydration opportunity courtesy of ORIGIN™ water sampling station, a nutrition bar sampling station by Core Foods, Reign Energy Drinks, Candy Pop Popcorn featuring flavors Sour Patch Kids, M&Ms Minis Twix and Snickers, and Tractor Beverage Co.

Lucky Brand, the renowned lifestyle fashion and denim brand is returning to Palm Springs to debut its Future Fantastic event curated in partnership with Lola Langusta of Stoned Fox. Guests will be able to create custom tees and bandanas, visit the custom craft cocktails bar by Codigo 1530 and Disco Cubes, view one-of-a-kind art by Elena Stonaker and Radha Creative and experience the work of Yarn Bomb artist Megan Boyd.

Abra, the leading Crypto platform, took over Cartel Coffee and presented the first ever “Conquer Crypto Café” where attendees received surprise drops throughout the day. Attendees also had the chance to take a break from the excitement in the Lovesac StealthTech Lounge where they experienced an immersive surround sound and charging station through the brand’s technology embedded inside the Sactionals.

Spotify’s Desert Kickback

Spotify hosted their Desert Kickback at Zenyara Estate in Coachella Valley. The Tulum-inspired atmosphere gave guests a chance to recharge and reset pool-side ahead of the festival, with live performances from KittyCa$h, SG Lewis, and Chanel Tres. Celebrities such as celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Maggie Rogers, Lena Waithe, Victor Cruz, and Anastasia Karanikolaou were all in attendance.

Interscope x XSET

Celebrities were seen enjoying decadent vegan Cold Brew Tiramisu created especially for the event by Sarah Galletti, Founder of America’s fastest growing plant-based food company Tattooed Chef. Galletti was spotted amongst a star-studded guest list including beloved YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain, famous singer-songwriter Benny Blanco, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Clinton Sparks, well-known music industry executive Wassim Slaiby and his wife Rima Slaiby, and many others, who raved about the Tiramisu and Tattooed Chef’s new oat graham butter plant-based bars.

In addition to the delicious bites, guests had the opportunity to commission flash art of something they “Give a Crop” about – drawing inspiration from Tattooed Chef’s tagline “Plant Based Foods for People Who Give a Crop” – designed by renowned LA tattoo artist London Reese in the eye-catching pop-up Tattooed Chef Tattoo Parlor. For each person who wrote what they “Give a Crop” about on the wall, Tattooed Chef donated $50 to Support + Feed, the nonprofit started by Billie Eilish’s mom Maggie Baird. Partygoers including Jawny, the singer-songwriter best known for his hit single “Honeypie” and other favorites, enthusiastically participated to help Tattooed Chef support the cause. At the end of the event, more than $10,000 was raised for the organization, whose mission is to combat food insecurity by providing plant-based food to underserved communities.

Galore x NTWRK Ranch pre-party

Rapper Tyga and Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry hosted the NTWRK x Galore Coachella pre-party at the historic and iconic Lazy C Ranch. The afternoon included drinks by 1800 Tequila, DJ set by Tyga, glam stations from NYX Makeup, and Foot Locker pop-up shops debuting the latest capsule collections from streetwear designer Melody Ehsani and Chicago-born footwear legend Don C.

