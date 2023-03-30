Coachella and Stagecoach 2023: Your Essential Party Guide

Here is the list of what (party) lists you will want to be on in the desert for this year’s Coachella and Stagecoach festivals

The start of spring means celebrities and influencers alike are preparing for their treks to the desert to celebrate music, fashion and art during the two back-to-back weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the weekend of Stagecoach, Coachella’s country music sister.

This year’s festival-goers will see acts such as Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean headlining the main stages. However, outside of the Empire Polo Club grounds, major brands are once again sponsoring parties—the kind that Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton and Jared Leto often attend.

Major events, such as Nylon House, Neon Carnival and Revolve Festival, have already announced their dates, along with the partnerships making them happen.

Keep reading to find out where the stars will be partying in the desert.

Coachella

Thursday, April 13, 2023

London Alley x Playboy After Dark

First up, creative production studio London Alley is bringing Playboy After Dark back to Indio for the brand’s 70th anniversary and the kick-off all of the festival. The exclusive affair will take place at The London Alley Estate. Taking inspiration from the brand’s iconic 1970s variety show, guests can also expect a live DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), surprise performances, giveaways, food from Verse LA, drinks and so much more!

Friday, April 14th, 2023

Soho Desert House

Soho House is bringing Soho Desert House back to Coachella Valley, popping up on Weekend 1 (April 14-16) from 12-7 pm daily. Soho Desert House will be located six miles from the festival site and access for members and guests includes unlimited food and beverages (yes, that includes everyone’s favorite house cocktails), DJ sets and more.

Soho House members and friends are encouraged to log into their accounts or through the Soho House app to access preferential rates; non-members may purchase access here.

NYLON House, Presented By Samsung Galaxy

NYLON House Presented by Samsung Galaxy will touch down in the desert to beam guests to an extraterrestrial planet of pop culture, inviting them to explore experiences that champion freedom and expression while bouncing to the beats of today’s most relevant established and rising DJ’s. Alesso (sponsored by Patrón) will spin the headlining set; next up will be Carlita, who will be joined by Diplo later in the show. The event will bring together a curated guest list of fashion, music and pop culture’s cool kids for a mind blowing evening of music, art installations, and beyond.

While NYLON House will be an invite-only event, there will be a select number of VIP tables available for purchase through Wynn Nightlife.

TAO Desert Nights Presented By Jeeter

Tao Group Hospitality announced its return to the desert for TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter. The invite-only event will take place on both April 14 and 21 at a private estate in Coachella Valley less than two miles from the festival grounds. Guests will enjoy a vibrant outdoor nighttime afterparty with world-class DJ performances, special appearances, a makeup and accessories after-hours glam bar,a photo booth, food, and specialty Casamigos cocktails as well as drinks from Heineken, Remy, Cointreau, Mount Gay Rum, Botanist, Fever Tree, Ketel One, Red Bull and evian.

Saturday, April 15th, 2023

REVOLVE Festival

The star-studded REVOLVE Festival will return for its sixth year on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, offering trending fashion from REVOLVE, emerging music from today’s hottest artists and a 15-foot sunken UFO. Guests will also enjoy cocktails provided by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, beverages by Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchelland other food and beverage options by LA-based market Erewhon, Raising Cane’s and Beyond Meat, among others.

ZOEasis

The Zoe Report and Rachel Zoe will host its seventh ZOEasis, a midday desert oasis of style and self care on Saturday, April 15th. DJ Pamela Tick will bring the vibes to the event as the exclusive act at ZOEasis.

Ketel One Botanical Spritz Oasis

Ketel One Botanical is holding a sweepstakes in which one grand prize winner (and three friends, all of whom much be 25 or older) will win a stay in a “spritzified” private residence during Coachella’s second weekend, along with VIP tickets, airfare, local transportation and more. But during the first weekend, the company is hosting a private event at the the “Spritz Oasis” when members of the media friends can check out the space, grab a cocktail and enjoy other surprises.

Neon Carnival

Neon Carnival will return to light up the desert night sky for a 12th year on April 15. The coveted outdoor dance party (created by Brent Bolthouse and producing partner Jeffrey Best) will welcome back the biggest names in entertainment and lifestyle to its all-grassy knoll—spanning the length of three football fields—which will be filled with carnival-style games and amusement park thrills for festivalgoers. Neon Carnival resident DJs Ruckus, Kayper and Mel Debarge will also return to the iconic event to keep the party moving into the early hours the next morning.

Stagecoach

April 28-30th, 2023

Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse

Stagecoach Festival will be offering Smokehouse Cooking Demos with Guy Fieri on each day of the festival. It’s the celebrity chef’s fourth consecutive year bringing “Flavortown” to the desert, and his 2023 line-up will offer fans the chance to see some of the hottest artists and high-profile names.

Fieri will host cooking demos with Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman and ZZ Top, among other. And, the nation’s finest BBQ pit bosses will be serving up barbecue from across the country at Guy’s Stagecoach Smokehouse.

“Hitting the desert for Stagecoach is one of the high points of my year,” said Guy Fieri. “Killer music, real deal bar-b-que and even cookin’ it up with some of my favorite artists…it doesn’t get much better than that!”

