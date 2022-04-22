This weekend’s guide features the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, an array of Earth Day festivities, and other events to enjoy in SoCal. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Through Sunday, May 8

If you’re looking for a place to observe Earth Day, The Flower Fields may be the perfect spot. There are less than 20 days left to experience the breathtaking the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch while they’re still in peak bloom. The springtime blooms are on display daily between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. Also, on Sunday, April 24, the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be returning to The Flower Fields from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Single ticket admission to visit the fields is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+) and military, and $10 for children (ages 3-10). [more info]

Through Sunday, May 29

Belt out classic cuts from My Chemical Romance and Panic! At The Disco while you enjoy mimosas, eggs, and pancakes at the Bourbon Room’s Emo Brunch. Bucket Listers is hosting the nostalgic, emo-themed brunch through Sunday, May 29 at the Hollywood-venue. The pre-Warped Tour breakfast experience will offer Pancakes! At The Disco, Ocean Ave Overnight Oats, Hash-Brown Confessional, and Jimmy Eat French Toast. There’s also lunch options including the Fall Out Boy Burger and the You’re So Last Summer Sweet and Spicy Jidori fried chicken sandwich. The 18 and up event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays with 90 minute sessions running from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tickets start at $50 (includes choice of main entree and welcome mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage). [more info]

Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24

Its weekend 2 for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will be held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia plus the Weeknd (who replaced Kanye West) will headline this year’s event. Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Black Coffee, Flume, and Peggy Gou. But if you’re not planning on attending the event IRL, you can also stream it live on Coachella’s YouTube page. [More info]

Through Friday, July 3

Grande Experiences has partnered with Magic Box LA to co-produce a new digital art gallery known as STREET ART ALIVE. The multisensory exhibit, which runs through Friday, July 3, will feature artwork from more than 200 street artists from around the globe. The experience will also offer interactive installations, a themed café and bar, along with eight original full-sized sections of the Berlin Wall, which global artists used as a canvas for their political statements and powerful social commentary. Throughout the exhibit’s run at The LUME Los Angeles, organizers will invite street artists to add their voices to the symbolic concrete walls. STREET ART ALIVE is open Wednesday through Sunday and tickets start at $39 for adults. [More info]

Sunday, April 24

The renowned Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha will be performing on Sunday, April 24 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. DakhaBrakha’s roots are in Ukrainian folk, but incorporates elements of Indian, Arabic, African and Russian music, as well as avant-garde and hip-hop to create a trans-national sound. Despite the ongoing conflict in their home country, DakhaBrakha has embarked on a tour throughout Europe and the US as ambassadors for Ukrainian music and culture. The L.A. show is being put on by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. Tickets start at $50. [More info]

Friday, April 22 through Sunday, May 22

Hunker, one of the largest digital home and décor publications in the country, is bringing their Hunker House experience to Venice from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, May 22. Hunker House will feature a retail showroom space called “Hunker Newsstand,” which will focus on how to curate a healthy home. Visitors will get to experience a curated selection of products, brands, and trends from the Hunker editorial team that encourage a healthy lifestyle while also looking beautiful in your home. Participating brands include Tuft & Needle, Kate McLeod, Modern Sprout, Bala, and more. Hunker Newsstand will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. [More info]

Saturday, April 23

The annual Best Buddies Friendship Walk—the country’s leading walk supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities—is returning to Los Angeles on Saturday, April 23. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds—this year’s goal is $135,000—for state programs that provide one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for those with disabilities. The walk commences at 9 a.m. at ShoreLine Aquatic Park in Long Beach. [More info]

Through Sunday, October 2

The California African American Museum (CAAM) is hosting the first solo exhibition in California for Detroit figurative painter, Mario Moore. Enshrined: Presence + Preservation brings together early works in Moore’s career as well as his most recent series, “The Work of Several Lifetimes (2019),” which showcases his desire to bring visibility to the dedicated work of marginalized groups in this country. The exhibit debuts two new portraits made especially for the exhibition at CAAM that feature women who have worked as custodians at the museum. [More info]

Thursday, April 21

Jamaican pop singer Koffee is scheduled to perform at The Novo on Thursday, April 21. The show arrives less than a month since the Grammy-winning artist released her most recent project, Gifted. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $34.50. [more info]

Friday, April 22

Paséa Hotel and Spa is hosting a south bath session on Earth Day, Friday, April 22. The session will be held in the spa’s brand new tranquil Salt Room, which features a large Himalayan Salt Wall that is designed to reduce stress, increase energy, and enhance your mood. Reservations are required and tickets start at $45 per person, which includes valet parking, pre-session tea service, and a glass of bubbly following the treatment. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 11

The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is partnering with Lifeway Foods to hold a yoga experience on select days through Saturday, June 11 at the Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles. Patrons of all fitness levels are welcome to participate in the 40-minute customized yoga flow classes, which start at $54.99. The classes will be led by certified LA yoga instructors and designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind—choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light—and moving images from Frida Kahlo’s vast collection of masterpieces including The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946). After each class, attendees will receive a kefir sample compliments of Lifeway Foods, and will get the opportunity to experience the exhibit for an additional 25 minutes. [More info]

Friday, April 15 through Sunday, May 15

DONNI, an L.A.-based fashion brand known for their comfortable sets, is hosting a pop-up shop experience at Platform LA in Culver City. The pop-up will feature various activations through Sunday, May 15. From April 22-23, the shop will be offering onsite sewing to customize their upcycled totes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in celebration of Earth Day. Also on the 23rd, Neighborhood Winery will host a tasting with their trio of natural wines including white, orange, and red for customers to enjoy from 4-6 p.m. Through May 15, customers will be able to bring 10 items they’d like to donate to the Downtown Women’s Center, which will earn them 20 percent off whatever they purchase at the pop-up experience. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

In association with The Wallis, 24th Street Theatre is presenting the world premiere of Rapunzel Alone. Written by Olivier Award-winning UK writer Mike Kenny, the production follows the story of Lettie, a young mixed-race girl from London, who has been sent to the countryside for her own safety during the daily bombings of World War II. Rapunzel Alone will be showing on select days from Saturday, April 9 through Sunday, May 1 at the 24th Street Theatre in L.A. Tickets start at $24 for adults. [More info]

Through Thursday, June 2

If you’ve already binged through the newly released second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, this may be the perfect event for you to attend this weekend. The popular series is hosting a queen’s ball that is meant to transport fans into the regency era. Prepare to mingle with other members of the ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and delicious cocktails. The event will take place on select dates and times through Thursday, June 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles. Tickets start at $49. [More info]

Through Sunday, August 7

The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting a special exhibition called Monet to Matisse, which features more than 60 works of art produced between the 1870s to 1930s. Guests will get the chance to view masterpieces from some of the most significant names in European painting such as Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Alfred Sisley and Pierre Bonnard, all from the Bemberg Foundation. The exhibition marks the first time the collection, which rarely leaves its permanent home in France, has traveled to California and is one of only two showcases in the United States. Tickets start at $25 for adults. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 30

Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, and their son Khalil, are displaying their esteemed collection of African American art and historical artifacts, which they’ve acquired from all over the world, at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium through Saturday, April 30. Curated by Khalil Kinsey and historian Larry Earl, the exhibition focuses on the lives, accomplishments, and brilliance of African Americans from the 16th century through the years of slavery and emancipation to the civil rights movement through modern day. The Kinsey collection experience features more than 100,000 square feet of masterful works of art, sculptures, photographs, rare books, and letters. Tickets start at $15 for general admission with VIP tickets starting at $30. Parking at SoFi Stadium is free during tour dates. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 24

After previously operating as a members-only concept from 2016-2019, and playing host to guests including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton, the Revolve Social Club is opening its doors to the public for the first time—and at a new location. From Friday, March 4 through Sunday, April 24, guests will be invited to shop styles from the fashion retailer, hang out in lavish lounge areas, and experience panel discussions and master beauty classes from special guests. The event will also feature contests and giveaways, which will be announced via social media. There’s no fee to enter the first floor of the Revolve Social Club, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. [More info]

Through Friday, September 30

After nearly two years of being closed due to the COVID pandemic, the Underground Museum is reopening its doors on Jan. 28 with a new exhibition by one of its co-founders, Noah Davis. The beloved arts and culture center will debut the exhibition named after the late figurative painter who died at the age of 32 in 2015. Davis’ paintings have been—and remain—influential to the rise of figurative and representational painting in the first two decades of the 21st century. To view his latest exhibit, visit the Underground Museum’s website to make a free reservation for a timed slot. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $14.50-$44.50. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

