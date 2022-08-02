Cinespia‘s dazzling screenings under the stars at iconic Los Angeles venues have caught the eye of cinephiles nationwide, but Angelenos have the true blessing of being able to view the many classics they screen week over week under the stars.

In September, the organization is bringing more Hollywood favorites to its screen, with Grease, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Goodfellas, Ghostbusters, and A Star is Born (2018) all showing at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cinespia.org.

Saturday, September 3 – Grease

Grease may have been made by Boomers and it’s also probably one of the first films seen by many members of Gen Z, but its status as a near-perfect movie should be acknowledged by members of any generation. This OG high school musical is set on the front edge of the 1960s and chronicles what comes after the summer lovin’ of Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) as the polar opposites—a dreamy, perfect, girl and a leather-clad tough guy—come together in teenage romance. Put on your best greaser attire for this one, as it’s a love story you’ll want to sing along to in style.

Sunday, September 4 — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Amid the fevered fandom that the Harry Potter franchise has accumulated, it can be easy to forget that they are some of the most well-put-together fantasy films of the last two decades. This installment is no exception, as it tells the tale of Harry’s unexpected entry into a tournament reserved for the oldest and most experienced student wizards. A small role from a young Robert Pattinson is simply the cherry on top of the film’s endless rich dialogue and brilliant cinematography, brought to the screen by director Mike Newell in his sole entry into the franchise. If the tension becomes too much for you, feel free to step away from the lawn and fill your own goblet with drinks from the venue’s beer and wine bar.

Saturday, September 10 — Goodfellas

Ray Liotta and Pail Sorvino may have recently died, but they will live forever in their iconic roles in this classic gangster film. This epic is a high water mark in visionary director Martin Scorsese’s brilliant career; his genius is on full display here as he tells the (mostly) true story of Henry Hill’s role in a New York mob family from 1955 to 1980. Not much more needs to be said about this classic other than that Liotta, Sorvino, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco all ignite the screen.

Saturday, September 17 — Ghostbusters

Though the Hollywood Forever Cemetery may give you the chills as you sit and watch a feature film on its lawn, the hilarity (and slime) of Ghostbusters will be sure to provide enough levity to forget where you are. As Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson run around 1980s Manhattan, they chase and capture spirits, Slimer, and encounter a massive marshmallow man. And who can forget a hapless Rick Moranis as Louis Tully and Sigourney Weaver, possessed by Zuul? Show us a more iconic 80s couple.

Saturday, September 24 — A Star is Born (2018)

Many asked the question, “How many times does this film need to be re-made?” when this one from Bradley Cooper was released in 2018, as the newest portrayal was the fourth take on a timeless tale. However, Cooper and Lady Gaga’s performances won over just about everyone, and cinephiles (mostly) ate their words. This fall, Angelenos can gather in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to sing along to the brilliant soundtrack and afterward, continue the celebrations with Cinespia’s electric DJ sets. This is a tragic tale of true love, so bring your partner or friends along to shed some tears.

