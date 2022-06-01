Cinespia’s Next Move: A Three-Day Fireworks Spectacular Over Fourth of July Weekend (Exclusive)

For the first time ever, Cinespia will be hosting a three-day back-to-back outdoor screening series over the Fourth of July weekend

LA’s adored and admired outdoor cinematic experience, Cinespia, is collaborating with Amazon to studios to celebrate the fourth of July weekend in style. For the first time ever, they will feature three consecutive nights of firework shows under the stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery to provide a brilliant backdrop for screenings of The Fast and the Furious, Purple Rain, and Ferris Bueller’s Day off.

“For the first time in Cinespia history, Angelenos will get to celebrate the 4th of July with three amazing nights of films and fireworks shows,” said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. “Bring your best reds, whites, and blues to the screenings and enjoy an incredible weekend lineup of cinematic classics.”

For the entire weekend, Cinespia DJs will be bumping music to keep the block party alive and well. Attendees can feast on burgers and hot dogs alongside an ice-cold beer or glass of wine from the bar’s curated wine list. If any cinephiles present need to fulfill their sweet tooth, they can head over to the concession stand to do so. And of course, in signature fashion, they can swing by CInespia’s free photobooth to make memories forever.

The first screening will be The Fast and the Furious on July 2. Viewers can roll back the years to watch Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster crank up the action in the film that sparked the now ten-film collection and craze.

Next up is Purple Rain on July 3, starring none other than the ‘High Priest of Pop’ himself. Fireworks will fill the sky for this screening, as Prince rips away at his electric guitar in the funk-rock classic. As Cinespia notes, “Feel wily and free to dress in Prince-inspired fashions, from raspberry berets to Vanity 6 sexiness. Baby, you’re a star!”

The weekend wraps up on July 4, with the ‘80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Watch Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, and Mia Sara take a “sick day” that went down in history and got them in a bit of trouble along the way. Make sure you watch out for your dad’s Ferrari, you wouldn’t want it to slip away during the screening.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the upcoming star-studded weekend, visit www.cinespia.org.

