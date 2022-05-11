Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery Returns With Double Screening Weekends (Exclusive)

The LA-based movie organization will kick off their 21st summer season with a laundry list of fan favorites

Cinespia, Los Angeles’ first and longest-running outdoor series, will be collaborating with Amazon Studios for the return of its 21st summer season at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Screenings will begin Memorial Day weekend, and kick off their summer programming with Mean Girls on May 28, Back to the Future on May 29, Twilight on June 3, American Psycho on June 4, and a special screening of Jurassic Park this Friday, May 13, at Los Angeles Historic Park.

“We’re beyond excited to be back at Hollywood Forever and kick off our 21st season over Memorial Day Weekend with two screenings,” said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons this summer under the stars celebrating cinema at some of LA’s most iconic venues,” added Alia Penner, Cinespia’s Creative Director.

Screenings are not the only thing making a return, as beer and wine bars, concession stands, and the Free Photobooth that includes cinematics from iconic films will all making be making an appearance.

Cinespia first began in a humble fashion, with a screening of Strangers on a Train for a crowd of a few hundred people. The organization has become a staple of Los Angeles culture, and now hosts hundreds of thousands of moviegoers on the famed Fairbanks Lawn.

They have quickly risen to the accolade of being the most popular outdoor cinema event in Southern California, and are consistently celebrated but fans and filmmakers alike. Events are set beneath the California stars for a classic experience, and welcome 4,000 moviegoers per night, along with their blankets, food, and drinks.

To purchase tickets for this year’s showings, click here.

