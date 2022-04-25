Chrishell Stause Is Ready for the ‘Good, Bad, Ugly’ With ‘Selling Sunset’ New Season

Chrishell Stause isn’t sure if she’s ready to watch her love story with the President of her brokerage, Jason Oppenheim play out on the new season of Selling Sunset.

“I don’t know. I think honestly, [I’m feeling] a little bit of everything,” Stause told Los Angeles magazine on the LA Family Housing Gala carpet. “It’s a vulnerable to place to be in, but at the end of the day, I just remember good, bad, ugly, I’m really grateful to be in this position.”

“I’m just going to take it all in and I’ll probably feel it all depending on what day you talk to me,” she added.

In case you missed it, the duo both made their Netflix debut in 2019 when Stause joined the Oppenheim Group as a new real estate agent. Two years later, and the former soap opera actress began dating her boss, but the relationship came to an end after they disagreed on their desires to start a family. Nonetheless, Oppenheim is still telling the media while promoting season 5 of the reality show that he’s in love with his ex.

“We’re really open about everything so I don’t think he’d ever say anything in an interview that I didn’t know,” Stause said.

The 40-year-old Netflix star stepped out in a beautiful two piece gold gown Thursday night to help raise money for LA Family Housing. The non-profit organization helps people transition out of homelessness and poverty through a continuum of housing enriched with supportive services.

“It’s obviously really close to my heart,” Stause said. “I’ve been pretty open about being homeless in the past and it’s just something that I feel like a lot of shame comes with it. I think the more that we talk about it, the more that we’re able to take that away from a lot of people who experience it.”

“LA Family Housing does such an amazing job at bringing resources to people and attacking a problem that’s really hard,” she said.

Stause continued to explain how getting an opportunity to attend a gala where she can donate her own money to help Los Angeles’ most vulnerable neighbors is “absolutely” a full circle life moment.

“Imagine I was the kid waiting for a handout, and now I’m here in a ballgown talking to you about what this means to me,” Stause added.

