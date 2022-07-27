Chris Cuomo Plans Triumphant Return to TV at NewsNation

Cuomo says he’s “gonna go where the news is,” and for the former CNN star that’s a primetime slot at NewsNation this fall

Chris Cuomo is about to be the talent again. The newsmaking former news anchor at CNN is no longer a free agent: he will have his own show on NewsNation, owned by Nexstar Media, starting this fall. The news was revealed Tuesday in a conversation with NewsNation host Dan Abrams.

In a prepared statement Cuomo promised to cover “news wherever it happens,” Variety reports, and to hold “conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus.”

Speaking to Abrams, Cuomo elaborated on his hopes for his show. “I think we need insurgent media, I think we need outlets that aren’t fringe and just trying to fill their pockets,” he said. “I’m gonna do the job. I’m gonna go where the news is. And I’m gonna try very hard to be fair. And I want to do it here. I want to make a difference, and I really hope it makes a difference for you.”

It’s been a rather loud silence from Cuomo while insiders have waited to see what he would—or could—do next. The last eight months “have been a very heavy period for me,” he told Abrams. Cuomo was canned by CNN on December 4 for coaching his brother, ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, through a sexual harassment investigation.

In March, the former news anchor demanded $125 million from CNN for firing him, saying that the network was trying to rip him off and destroy his reputation. The litigation is ongoing.

According to an arbitration demand obtained by Deadline, Cuomo “has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future.”

Seems it wasn’t so hard after all.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today