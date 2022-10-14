Cher Is Selling Her Venice-Inspired Malibu Mansion for $85 Million

With a Pacific view, this property is also packed with amenities, such as Cher’s own a climate-controlled wig room

Pop icon Cher is selling her cliffside Malibu dream house, and she’s asking $85 for the Venice-inspired, amenities-packed mansion with Pacific views, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Italian-Renaissance-style home sits on a bluff along the Pacific Coast Highway overlooking the ocean with no houses on the other side of it.

“From every room, there is an ocean view,” Cher said in an email to the WSJ.

Cher also shared that she often has guests to the home, hosting “intimate dinners in the family dining room” and larger “tented parties in the courtyard and pool area.”

Additional, the music and film legend assured potential buyers, “My Rinpoche came to give a prayer session with a large group of friends.”

The 13,200 square-foot residence has seven bedrooms. There’s also meditation room and a panic room, plus a Harman-style main bath with Turkish wood screens. Ultra-high-end flourishes include “an 18th-century Venetian marble balustrade purchased from William Randolph Hearst’s collection at San Simeon,” reports real estate site Dirt, as seen in a September 2022 Architectural Digest article—which called the manse a “a zen-like sanctuary filled with museum-quality Asian art and custom-made furnishings.”)

The lower level is fully loaded with amenities, such as a theater, an indoor-outdoor gym and—most importantly—and a climate-controlled wig room housing about 100 “hairpieces.”

The Moonstruck Best Actress Oscar-winner paid $2.95 million for the property in 1989, according to records, with the house constructed over the next decade by builder Wallace Tutt III and designer Ron Wilson, according to Dirt. Cher has put the sprawling custom home front on the market before—in 2009, when she listed it for $45 million, reports the WSJ. But it looks like she’s ready to let it go for real this time.

The house, which also features arched windows throughout, a gatehouse, a tennis court, and an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific, features a driveway lined with 40 palm trees.

“This house has been one of the greatest passions of my life,” the star told Architectural Digest about selling her home. “I have enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution, but now it’s time to pass this magic on to others.”

Cher’s latest public turn was a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, where she walked the runway at Balmain to her own song, “Strong Enough.”

