Cher is Dating 40-years-younger Alexander Edwards, Ex of Amber Rose

Alexander Edwards is a known cheater, says Amber Rose, but Cher is in love with the youngster so that’s that

Singer, actress, and dark princess Cher is dating music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, she confirmed on Twitter last week. Edwards, who is also known for dating model Amber Rose, is, at 36 years old, a full 40 years younger than the “Believe” singer and Moonstruck Best Actress. But who’s counting?

Cher said in the Twitter comments section that “Love doesn’t know math” and that Edwards treated her like a queen—or, rather, a crown emoji.

Cher has been flexing some fierce cougar queen moves lately. First, she closed the Balenciaga show in Paris, walking the runway in a futuristic black bodysuit. Then, she flew home to Malibu and put her fabulous dream mansion on the market—asking price $85 million, thank you!

And it was that big dramatic queen energy that attracted Edwards in Paris, where they first started hanging out. Then, on November 1, Cher started dropping breadcrumbs in her Twitter feed. “One part of my life is SO AMAZING,” she wrote.

One part of my life is SO AMAZING 😍 — Cher (@cher) November 1, 2022

By November 6, this had evolved (devolved?) to Cher posting a photo of her beloved’s head and captioning it “Alexander” along with an emoji heart.

And then there was a preemptive move against the potential haters: “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter

That we’re Happy & Not

Bothering Anyone — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

In August 2021, Edwards’ then-girlfriend Amber Rose, who have a child together, exposed his cheating on her with at least twelve girls via a video.

“I’m tired of getting cheating on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she shared. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*ck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t we me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are. As for him… The lack of loyalty and disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done”

This is hardly the first time the undisputed pop goddess has proudly trolled for young ass following marriages to Sonny Bono who died in 1998 from a skiing accident, and musician Greg Allman. Cher has has professed an interest in younger men—and she’s followed through by dating Ron Zimmerman, 12 years her junior, Tom Cruise, when he was 23 and she was 38, and Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, who is 13 years younger than her.

But, of course, the grand prize winner in her stable of fresh stallions was undoubtedly Rob “Bagel Boy” Camilletti, the Queens-bred, Long Island bagel baker, aspiring actor and Stallone lookalike Cher began dating in 1986, when she was 40 and he was 22.

“The truth was if I hadn’t gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date,” she wrote in an essay in People magazine in 2021. “Younger men weren’t intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren’t having it.”

