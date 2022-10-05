CatCon 2022: Feline Fanatics Flock to Pasadena

Thousands of cat lovers around the country were allowed a chance to gather in person and celebrate all things feline

On Oct. 1-2, CatCon made its triumphant return to the Pasadena Convention Center after losing an in-the-flesh-and-fur year to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, thousands of cat lovers around the country were allowed a chance to gather in person and celebrate all things feline.

While at CatCon, LAMag was able to hang with celebrity cats Merlin Ragdoll and One Eared Uno while wandering the sprawling convention floor filled with kitty goodies of all kinds. We especially loved the Kitty Kitsch Pop-Ups, which featured a complete cat lady living room photo op, Antiques Road Show: Cat Edition, where Ray G. Robledo from AdaptiveLA.com evaluated and discussed the history of different cat-themed items brought by the attendees to the booth.

However, our favorite area by far—and judging from the line, everyone else’s too—was the Royal Canin Adoption Village, where the Best Friends Animal Society helped over 130 kittens find their forever homes.