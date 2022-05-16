Camille Kostek Sets Record Straight on Rob Gronkowski-Julian Edelman Buccaneers Reports

The Sports Illustrated model speaks to LAMag at her Swimsuits For All pop up store in Santa Monica

Camille Kostek has debunked reports claiming her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski will only re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if his former teammate Julian Edelman comes out of retirement and joins the team.

“He said it at Gronk Beach when Edelman was right there, but knowing Rob, I don’t think that’s 100 percent true,” Kostek told LAMag. “I don’t think Edelman is his go or stop factor. I do know he loves him, but I think Edelman has other plans.”

In case you missed it, there’s been a lot of speculation across sports media that Edelman will join his former teammates in Florida over the course of the last month. The 3X Super Bowl champion was first spotted running some drills with his former teammate and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Instagram. Shortly after, Edelman trolled his fans with an April Fools joke that made it seem like he was coming out of retirement to be reunited with his boys.

“I remember when Brady retired and came back two months later. Rob did it in 2019 and came back and won a Super Bowl, so Julian could very well come back. Maybe he has a little bit of FOMO so we’ll see,” Kostek teased.

In terms of Gronkowski’s plans to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season or officially retire for good, Kostek says his biggest fans guess is still as good as hers.

“There’s nothing that you guys don’t know, that I don’t know,” she said. “It is still a lingering question. He really is taking his time and I support it either way.”

“I’ve been very candid about it. I know that he feels good so it really is ultimately going to be up to him and we’re all just patiently waiting for his decision,” she added. “I’m even trying to figure out if I need to move out of the place or if we’re going to continue with that as our home for the new year, so I am waiting just as patiently, or not so patiently, as everyone else.”

On the note of Gronkowski’s teammates, it was also recently announced that Brady will become the lead analyst for FOX Sports, as well as an ambassador for the company upon retirement from the league. The 44-year-old athlete will make $375 million over the course of 10 years in the new position, which is more than he’s earned throughout his entire NFL career. As a host herself, Kostek has a little piece of advice.

“Don’t pretend to be anybody that you’re not,” Kostek said. “I don’t think you need that advice because everything you do in this world, on the field and off the field, you crush it, so I don’t think he needs my advice. If anything, Giselle [Bundchen], I need some modeling tips.”

