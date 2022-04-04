Caitlyn Jenner Says Fox News Role Is More Fitting Than CA Governor Run

Caitlyn Jenner hopes her voice will make a bigger impact on Fox News than it may have in the governor’s chair. The transgender athlete turned reality star signed a deal with the network as a contributor. Her first paid appearance was Thursday on Hannity.

“I’ve been doing a lot of stuff with Fox News over the last few years and eventually I got to the point where I was like, ‘Guys, maybe it’s time to do something more official’ and they agreed and we worked out a deal, so I think it’s going to be very good. It gives me a very good platform. I have always been on the conservative side with less taxes, less regulations, pro-business environment and I just don’t like to see what’s happening in our country right now,” Jenner told Los Angeles magazine.

“To see how quickly our country is getting destroyed with millions of people coming across the border, fentanyl deaths, drugs coming across, I mean that’s just one instance. What’s happening on the world stage, the list goes on and on and on so I don’t like what’s going on and I think all citizens should stand up, and that’s one of the reasons I ran for governor,” she added. “I just want to bring attention to the problems that we’re having even here in California.”

Jenner made her run in last year’s California recall election, but was only able to win 1 percent of the vote. With disappointing numbers and angry family members, Jenner said she doesn’t plan to try again.

“To be honest with you, after it was all over with, it was not me. We put a lot of time and energy and money into it and I felt sorry for the people of California because the scam continues and California is nothing but a scam. California deserves better and we’re not going to get it because the Democrats on the left have such a strong hold on politics right now that it’s not even worth running,” Jenner said.

Jenner stepped out to celebrate the Grammys by attending Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund Grammy Viewing Party in Hollywood on Sunday night.

“I’ve been involved with Janie’s Fund for years,” Jenner said. “I’m on the committee here, and I’ve seen what he’s been able to do with it and I’m totally in support. Raising money, especially today is really tough and for him to be able to put something on like this, I’m in complete support.”

