Burt Bacharach, One of America’s Greatest Songwriters, Has Passed Away

Bacharach, the composer of hits such as “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” was 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the most prolific songwriters of all time, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, February 8. Bacharach won eight Grammys for music some call “easy listening”—but he had so many major pop hits, his style and influence cannot be reduced to any genre.

His songs were covered by artists as diverse as Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, Dusty Springfield, Elvis Costello, Luther Vandross and The Carpenters. From the 1950s through the ’80s, it was almost impossible not to hear one of more of his songs on the radio every day. Bacharach also won two Oscars: for the soundtracks for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Casino Royal—plus an Emmy for one of his television specials.

His most frequent collaborator artist was, of course Dionne Warwick, who sang “Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk On By, Do You Know the Way to Santa Fe, and I’ll Never Fall in Love Again. This particular combo of singer and songwriter was lightning in a bottle.

Bacharach also created, with writing partner Hal Davis, some of the most memorable film scores of all time, including the aforementioned Butch Cassady and The Sundance Kid. The song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” during which Katherine Ross rides a bicycle with Paul Newman in the movie, might be the best-loved scene in the 1969 Paul Newman/Robert Redford classic. Bacharach was also introduced to a whole new generation with a cameo befitting his legendary status in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

Along with composing a vast catalogue of colorful songs, Bacharach led a colorful life as well. He was married four times: first, to musician Paula Stewart (1953 to 1958), then to actress Angie Dickinson (1965 to 1981), followed by fellow songwriter Carole Bayer Sager (1982 to 1991)—with whom he won his third and final Oscar for “Arthur’s Theme (The Best That You Can Do.” He is survived by wife Jane Hanson and two sons.

