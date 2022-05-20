Plus, The Broad is launching two new exhibitions and Chicago rapper, Saba, is performing at The Novo this weekend

This weekend’s guide features Los Angeles magazine’s Burgers Bourbon + Beer event, Festival of AAPI Books, and other events to enjoy in SoCal. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Thursday, May 19

After a one-year hiatus, Los Angeles magazine is bringing back our Burgers Bourbon + Beer event to The BLOC in Downtown L.A. Join us on Thursday, May 19 as we fire up the grill for our annual gourmet burger battle in which some of our favorite burger joints—including Tripp Burgers, Proudly Serving, Say It Ain’t So, the plant-based Honeybee Burger, and others—duke it out for the “Best Burger” title. There will also be plenty of brews and other drinks to wash down the bites. Tickets start at $75. [More info]

Through Sunday, June 5

A Noise Within is presenting Mary Zimmerman’s Metamorphoses, an award winning production based on the myths of Ovid, from the translation by David R. Slavit. Primal storytelling and modern sensibility collide in a sensual re-envisioning of Greek myths, as gods and mortals alike endure love, loss, and transformation—all while immersed in a pool of water on stage. Tickets start at $25. [More info]

Saturday, May 21

Attendees will get to spend the afternoon with their favorite local AAPI authors as they share their work through a series of readings and panel discussions. The event will also feature signings, kids activities, and cultural performances at the Billie Jean King Main Library in Long Beach. Admission is free though registration is encouraged. The event runs from 1-4 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, September 25

The Broad museum is debuting two new exhibitions including the Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow and This Is Not America’s Flag. Murakami’s first monograph exhibition at the museum will feature 18 works, as well as immersive environments developed in tandem with the artist and his studio, Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd., and will include the entirety of The Broad’s collection of the artist’s works. Featuring over 20 artists, This Is Not America’s Flag will spotlight the myriad ways artists explore the symbol of the flag of the United States of America, underscoring its vast, divergent, and complex meanings. Tickets to the exhibitions start at $18, but are free on select days, which are announced on The Broad’s website. [More info]

Saturday, May 21

The Chicago rapper, who recently released his third studio album, Few Good Things, is bringing his “Back Home” tour to Los Angeles on Saturday, May 21 at The Novo. Also scheduled to join him on stage are Joseph Chilliams, femdot., and Amindi. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $24.50. Saba will also be performing on Friday, May 20 at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz. [More info]

Beginning Friday, May 20

Hold Your Fire, a Stefan Forbes-directed film that details the harrowing story behind a 1973 robbery in Brooklyn that went wrong when four young Black men who were stealing guns for self-defense were cornered by the New York Police Department. The robbery at a sporting goods store ended up turning into a 47-hour American hostage crisis. Hold Your Fire, a never-before-seen film which features eye-opening interviews, explores issues of policing, race, and hostage negotiations. The movie, which runs 90 minutes, will premiere at the Laemmle Royal theater on Friday, May 20. Tickets start at $14. [More info]

Daily Harvest’s ‘Chop Shop’ Pop-up

Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22

Daily Harvest—the popular clean food delivery service—is hosting a pop-up event in honor of their newest product, known as Crumbles, which is a plant-based protein that’s grown in the ground instead of a lab. From Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22, Daily Harvest’s “Chop Shop” pop-up, which is “a plant-powered reimagination of a classic Italian delicatessen,” will give attendees a chance to try the new product. The event will take place at 1306 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice. [More info]

Friday, May 20 and Friday, May 27

In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Grand Central Market will be hosting two movie nights featuring globally celebrated Asian produced, directed, and performed films at the historic Million Dollar Theater, just next to the market. The Farewell will be shown on Friday, May 20 and the Oscar-winning film, Parasite, will be featured on Friday, May 27. The movie nights will also offer craft cocktails and full concessions from Asian-owned sponsors, including Vervet cocktails. Throughout the month, all guests who dine at one of Grand Central Marke’s seven Asian-owned food stalls will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to the night of their choice. Tickets can also be purchased online for $5. [More info]

Through Sunday, July 10

Chef T. Nicolas Peter is teaming up with Beverly Wilshire to host a pop-up series “Nouvelles Saveurs” (or ‘new flavors’ in English) at the Four Seasons Hotel. Taking place alongside the hotel’s relaxing pool deck, the dinner will consist of a seasonally-influenced five course menu ($150 per person), which includes starters such as Espelette seared scallops and Ossetra caviar. Entrées include grilled Loup de Mer with Dungeness crab, fava beans and Tomato-Pernod Beurre Blanc or a Wagyu Shank. The residency will be open for dinner from Wednesday-Sunday from 5-10 p.m. through Sunday, July 10. Reservations can be made via OpenTable. [More info]

Saturday, May 21

The British electro-soul duo are scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 21 at the Shrine Expo Hall. HONNE will be joined by singer-songwriter BEKA. The all-ages show begins at 8:30 p.m. and tickets start at $35. [More info]

Saturday, May 21

The buzzing Los Angeles rapper is closing out his “Never Lose You” tour, inspired by his hit single, on Saturday, May 21 at The Observatory in Santa Ana. Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $37.50. [More info]

Last Chance: Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

Wisdome LA is hosting a 90’s themed skating experience inside their 70-foot immersive art and music dome park. Everything from the drinks to the music will be dedicated to the beloved era. The weekend series, which is being put on by Bucket Listers, takes place on Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22 but closes after this weekend. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 4

Lauded multidisciplinary artist Shantell Martin will be showing her THE FUTURE site-specific installation to Shepard Fairey’s Subliminal Projects gallery on Saturday, June 4. The exhibit features a series of new works based on a 27-point manifesto in which Martin wrote about the future of the art industry. Martin’s manifesto is “a hope, a wish, and an encouragement for everyone to look deeper into how we support artists, how we protect artists, how we empower artists, and how we value art and the artists who dedicate their lives to their craft.” She invites guests to reflect on the manifestos as they walk through the gallery and mindfully converse with the artwork and the space around them. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 29

In honor of National Fitness month, Propel Fitness Water is bringing their multi-city fitness tour filled with an array of free workout classes to Los Angeles this month. Through Sunday, May 29, Angelenos are invited to tap into their JOWO—aka Joy of Working Out—and take free classes led by local trainers, hand-selected for how they personally embody the spirit of inclusivity and community that makes working out joyous. Local fitness trainers including Xavier Quimbo, Harley Pasternak, Megan Roup, Luke Milton, Jada Kelly, Lauren Boggi, Luisa Fonseca, and more will be teaching the classes, which range from HIIT, CoreSculpt, yoga, and more at Grand Park. Writer, producer, and actor Mindy Kaling is the face of Propel’s JOWO campaign. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 11

Following the successful debut of “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” which is now open in Los Angeles, the popular Netflix show is launching another regal experience for fans. Guests are invited to wear their finest silks to enjoy an afternoon of traditional tea and treats at the Bridgerton Afternoon Tea event. The all ages event takes place on select Saturdays and Sundays through June 11 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. Tickets start at $85 per person. [More info]

Through Monday, May 30

The streaming service Peacock is bringing some of their most popular shows to life with their House of Peacock event at The Grove. Taking cues from the most distinctive fashion houses, the House of Peacock is an immersive, interactive storytelling experience that will showcase fashion inspired by shows including Bel-Air, Girls5eva, Angelyne, Killing It, Wolf Like Me, and The Amber Ruffin Show. Each week, guests will get the opportunity to customize a signature item that they will be able to take home. And like any popular retail store in L.A., you never know what Peacock talent might make an appearance. [More info]

Sundays

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Tommie Hollywood will be hosting free workout classes—in partnership with DanceBody—on their breathtaking rooftop by the pool through late spring. The hour-long HIIT-inspired dance classes are led by a local DanceBody instructor. Water and towels will be provided for participants. To reserve your spot for the free class, email [email protected] [More info]

Through Sunday, May 29

Belt out classic cuts from My Chemical Romance and Panic! At The Disco while you enjoy mimosas, eggs, and pancakes at the Bourbon Room’s Emo Brunch. Bucket Listers is hosting the nostalgic, emo-themed brunch through Sunday, May 29 at the Hollywood-venue. The pre-Warped Tour breakfast experience will offer Pancakes! At The Disco, Ocean Ave Overnight Oats, Hash-Brown Confessional, and Jimmy Eat French Toast. There’s also lunch options including the Fall Out Boy Burger and the You’re So Last Summer Sweet and Spicy Jidori fried chicken sandwich. The 18 and up event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays with 90 minute sessions running from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tickets start at $50 (includes choice of main entree and welcome mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage). [more info]

Through Friday, July 3

Grande Experiences has partnered with Magic Box LA to co-produce a new digital art gallery known as STREET ART ALIVE. The multisensory exhibit, which runs through Friday, July 3, will feature artwork from more than 200 street artists from around the globe. The experience will also offer interactive installations, a themed café and bar, along with eight original full-sized sections of the Berlin Wall, which global artists used as a canvas for their political statements and powerful social commentary. Throughout the exhibit’s run at The LUME Los Angeles, organizers will invite street artists to add their voices to the symbolic concrete walls. STREET ART ALIVE is open Wednesday through Sunday and tickets start at $39 for adults. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 22

Hunker, one of the largest digital home and décor publications in the country, is bringing their Hunker House experience to Venice through Sunday, May 22. Hunker House will feature a retail showroom space, which will focus on how to curate a healthy home. Visitors will get to experience a curated selection of products, brands, and trends from the Hunker editorial team that encourage a healthy lifestyle while also looking beautiful in your home. Participating brands include Tuft & Needle, Kate McLeod, Modern Sprout, Bala, and more. The experience will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, October 2

The California African American Museum (CAAM) is hosting the first solo exhibition in California for Detroit figurative painter, Mario Moore. Enshrined: Presence + Preservation brings together early works in Moore’s career as well as his most recent series, “The Work of Several Lifetimes (2019),” which showcases his desire to bring visibility to the dedicated work of marginalized groups in this country. The exhibit debuts two new portraits made especially for the exhibition at CAAM that feature women who have worked as custodians at the museum. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 11

The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is partnering with Lifeway Foods to hold a yoga experience on select days through Saturday, June 11 at the Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles. Patrons of all fitness levels are welcome to participate in the 40-minute customized yoga flow classes, which start at $54.99. The classes will be led by certified LA yoga instructors and designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind—choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light—and moving images from Frida Kahlo’s vast collection of masterpieces including The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946). After each class, attendees will receive a kefir sample compliments of Lifeway Foods, and will get the opportunity to experience the exhibit for an additional 25 minutes. [More info]

Through Thursday, June 2

If you’ve already binged through the newly released second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, this may be the perfect event for you to attend this weekend. The popular series is hosting a queen’s ball that is meant to transport fans into the regency era. Prepare to mingle with other members of the ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and delicious cocktails. The event will take place on select dates and times through Thursday, June 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles. Tickets start at $49. [More info]

Through Sunday, August 7

The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting a special exhibition called Monet to Matisse, which features more than 60 works of art produced between the 1870s to 1930s. Guests will get the chance to view masterpieces from some of the most significant names in European painting such as Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Alfred Sisley and Pierre Bonnard, all from the Bemberg Foundation. The exhibition marks the first time the collection, which rarely leaves its permanent home in France, has traveled to California and is one of only two showcases in the United States. Tickets start at $25 for adults. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

