Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. and The Paramount Celebrate Latino Heritage Month

It’s Los Angeles’ Latino Heritage Month from September 15-October 15, which means restaurants, bars and clubs all over town are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the vital L.A. Latino community. The mariachis will be dressed in their best; there will be dancing and singing, abuelas telling stories; and of course, everyone must have a sip of tequila or mescal.



Boyle Heights, a neighborhood center of Hispanic life in L.A., is well represented by Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. and The Paramount, the dance club above the restaurant. The pizzeria downstairs will be serving its regulars’ favorite, mole pizza. Created by Chef Jorga Sandoval, the Latino pizza uses authentic mole with a hint of traditional chocolate instead of tomato sauce, Oaxaca cheese, and crema. The thin crust would do a Neapolitan proud, as it’s pulled from the wood-fired pizza oven.



Have dinner or a snack at Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. (reservations are recommended: 323-968-1106 or e-mail) then head up the stairs to The Paramount. Every weekend during Heritage Month, the dance club will feature bands and special cocktails, including a collective playing Afro-Latino sounds one night and a local all-woman band another, and a crowd of 300-plus revelers will be dancing to the joyous sounds for two nights this weekend.



Check out the upcoming schedule for this and next week:

▪ September 23: The Neighborhood Orchestra, The Intuitions (Los Angeles collective that plays afro-Latin sounds) paired with “Takuache” Tequila cocktails (The Paramount)

▪ September 24: La Chica (Venezuelan via Paris) paired with “La Loba” Rum cocktail made with Venezuelan Rum, passionfruit, and orange (The Paramount)

▪ September 25: Mariachi Brunch with Las Catrinas (local Boyle Heights-based all-female band) paired with a curated menu of Cal-Mexica dishes, desserts, and Paloma pitches (The Paramount)

▪ September 30: Argentine (Argentinian party night) paired with “Forgive and Fernet” Fernet cocktails (The Paramount)



Brooklyn Avenue Pizza

2706 Cesar Chavez Avenue Boyle Heights

Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



The Paramount (upstairs)

paramountla.com 323-262-9300

Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today